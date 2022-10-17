ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Embattled UK PM Liz Truss Holds Crunch Talks as Political Crisis Escalates

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly locked in discussions with a key member of the Conservative Party who oversees leadership challenges, as speculation mounts that her tenure is nearing an end. Downing Street is due to give a statement at 1:30 p.m. London time. Truss is...
NBC San Diego

The Chaotic 24 Hours That Rocked Britain's Political Scene and Left the UK Leaderless

LONDON — An extraordinary few days in British politics plunged embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss into turmoil, ultimately leading to her resignation on Thursday afternoon. Truss has stepped down following a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and which led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party.
NBC San Diego

A Timeline of What Happens Next Following UK PM Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after just 44 days in office, firing the starting gun on yet another Conservative Party leadership contest. It means Truss becomes Britain's shortest-serving prime minister in history and the third Conservative leader to quit in as many years. Her resignation kickstarts the search for a new leader at a time when the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis and a looming economic recession.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
NBC San Diego

Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach

Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...

