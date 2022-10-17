Read full article on original website
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
Parents don't need to vote Republican to send a message to Gavin Newsom
"While many have mentally moved on from school closures, as a parent and concerned Californian, I cannot."
California ophthalmologist removes almost a month's worth of contact lenses lodged in woman's eye
LOS ANGELES — Dr. Katerina Kurteeva said she had never seen anything like it before. Kurteeva, an ophthalmologist with California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, said a patient came into her office complaining of eye pain and blurred vision. She ran through the typical list of diagnoses: a scratched cornea, some type of infection or even lodged debris.
Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former UCLA student who stormed the U.S. Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Wednesday to three years and six months in prison for his role in a mob's attack on the building. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also...
SpaceX technician suffered fractured skull and put in coma after being struck during rocket test, report says
A SpaceX employee was hospitalized for a fractured skull and put in a coma for two months after performing a check on a rocket engine and getting hit in the head at the company's facility in Hawthorne, California, according to a report. On Jan. 18, an integration technician was "performing...
Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice
As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor...
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin,. Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and. Mojave Desert. *...
LA councilman's future uncertain amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation. The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the councilmen, Kevin...
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to lower. 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower. to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to. around...
