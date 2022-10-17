ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

SFGate

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former UCLA student who stormed the U.S. Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Wednesday to three years and six months in prison for his role in a mob's attack on the building. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also...
COSTA MESA, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin,. Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and. Mojave Desert. *...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

LA councilman's future uncertain amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation. The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the councilmen, Kevin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to lower. 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower. to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to. around...
PENDLETON, OR

