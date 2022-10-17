ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans "parting ways" with Jack Easterby

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- Jack Easterby is out in Houston. The Texans are "parting ways" with their executive VP of football operations, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter .

It's a move that many Houstonians have been waiting for since the former Patriots chaplain and character coach joined the Texans front office in 2019. Easterby was a favorite of Texans owner Cal McNair and was very influential in the team's moves over the last four years, but the team has been in a nosedive since his arrival. Easterby's run is now done after four years in Houston.

Easterby, who spent six seasons in various roles in New England before being hired by Houston, was the mastermind behind hiring former Patriots director of player personal Nick Caserio as the team's new General Manager and bringing in Lovie Smith at head coach to replace David Culley for the 2022 season. It's unclear what Easterby's ousting means for those two moving forward.

The Texans are off to a 1-3-1 start this year, after going 4-25 the previous two seasons.

CBS Boston

Hurley's Picks: The Tom Brady Experience is joyless in 2022

BOSTON -- I never thought it'd come to this.Sure, I understood that Tom Brady wouldn't play football forever. But if the play on the field got ugly, that was supposed to be due to the inevitability of nature. Brady would one day not be great, but that day would only come because of a physical decline.The most insanely competitive athlete since Michael Jordan was never going to check out mentally. Not in a million years.Sadly, though, that appears to be the case. At least to a degree. And my once-steadfast belief that I'd always savor every game played by the...
