Silent Hill 2 remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
There was a rumor here. It’s gone now. That’s right, the Silent Hill 2 remake rumors have faded into the fog and become a reality. The cult classic title that, to this day, tops many of “the best horror games of all time” lists is getting a complete remake. Unlike the disappointment that was the HD Collection, this time, the game will be fully recreated from the ground up for modern hardware. Still, with such a beloved game, and Konami’s troubling track record in recent years, fans may have more concern at this announcement than immediate excitement.
New Final Fantasy 16 trailer shows an expansive journey and classic story
A new trailer for the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI shows that it doesn’t just share a classic fantasy setting with games like Final Fantasy I, II, III, and IX, but a similar plot as well. The trailer, though, titled Ambition, teases an expansion on those old plotlines as well.
How competitive mode works in Overwatch 2
Not all shooters need, or are intended, to be taken seriously. Some games are just meant to be pure fun with no need to be concerned with how well you’re doing, how many kills you get, or which team comes out on top. Overwatch 2 certainly can be played that way, but it also has developed a highly passionate and dedicated audience that wants to master the game and play at the highest levels. While you don’t need to be planning on going to any tournaments, it can be a lot of fun to get your group together and see how you do against another team of serious players.
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 features two ingenious party games you need to try
The Jackbox Party Pack series went from a fun party series to an institution almost overnight. Before 2020, it was a fun collection of minigames that worked wonders as a social icebreaker. It became a much bigger phenomenon in the isolation phase of the COVID-19 pandemic though, as it proved it could keep friends, family, and co-workers united even from afar. Jackbox Games has only pushed the momentum since then, pumping out annual installments full of comedic potential. Like clockwork, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 continues that streak.
Gotham Knights Knighthood guide: how to unlock the glider and other traversal abilities
There are numerous ways to get around the city in Gotham Knights, but the most efficient method is locked behind a separate progression system called Knighthood. Early on, players can utilize the Batcycle, grappling hook, fast travel, or even travel on foot to get around. While these methods work just fine, you’ll want to gain access to the enhanced traversal system by reaching Knighthood. These different means of getting around look different across the four playable characters. For instance, Batgirl can glide, while Robin utilizes a teleporting device created by Justice League technology.
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are an even bigger leap forward than they seem
When I walked into my hourlong demo of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew that developer Game Freak was serious about shaking up the franchise’s established formula after it delivered this year’s Pokémon Legends Arceus, a game that radically departed from the traditional RPG mold, but that was more of a spinoff experiment. Scarlet and Violet would be the real deal: mainline entries that would determine the true future of the series. Would we actually see a radical reinvention or would Game Freak play it safe, making another small step toward lasting change?
Scorn: how to solve the spinning puzzle in act 2
By the time you reach the second act in Scorn, you should be prepared for how obtuse this game is. Nothing is made clear, and the game trusts you to simply intuit what you need to do either through trial and error or luck. While there is some combat in the game, your main sticking points will come down to the puzzles that you face in each act. Act two's puzzle is one of the more involved in the game.
Bayonetta 3 developer PlatinumGames finally comments on voice acting dispute
Bayonetta 3 developer PlatinumGames finally released a statement on Twitter addressing claims by former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor that she was only offered $4,000 to reprise the titular character. “We at PlatinumGames offer our sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the Bayonetta series over the years,...
Nvidia RTX 4070 renders show it’s not just a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB
Renders based on recently leaked information about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 suggest that it won’t be a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, but rather a new graphics card, leaving us to ponder what will happen to Nvidia’s third-most powerful RTX 40-series card. When Nvidia “unlaunched” its GeForce RTX...
God of War Ragnarok’s exploration is so good I’ve barely started the story
There’s a lot to praise in 2018’s God of War, but one of its best features came from its semi-open world design. Players could traverse Midgar via boat to discover hidden areas, complete sidequests, and fight new enemies. The more players progressed, the more areas opened up for Kratos and Atreus to explore.
