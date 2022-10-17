ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Lake Butler, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAKE BUTLER, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Oct. 20, 2022: Florida State Board of Education adopts new rules

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Chuck Clemons and Brandon Peters battle for House District 22 Seat “The Florida House of Representatives recently redistricted, which means the new representative will represent Levy, Gilchrist and the western portion of Alachua County.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway

Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Jacobson Company Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community

Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Company has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General

A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
MARION COUNTY, FL

