Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gainesville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Newberry HS football team will have a game with P.K. Yonge High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The St. Francis Catholic High School football team will have a game with Oak Hall School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Prediction: Florida Gators to land Cormani McClain, nation's top uncommitted prospect
Lakeland High School (Florida) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is the nation's top uncommitted prospect and the No. 1 non-quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back is set to announce his college commitment ...
Lake Butler, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Santa Fe HS football team will have a game with Union County High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
SEC Quarterback Reportedly Signs NIL Deal With Gatorade
The college football landscape has changed drastically since the approval of name, image and likeness deals last year. With college athletes all across the country signing contracts with corporations both big and small, many players have entered into historical and record-breaking deals. ...
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
fox35orlando.com
Lockdown lifted at Forest High School after gun found in restroom, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Forest High School was on lockdown on Friday after school officials say a firearm was found in a restroom. Law enforcement swept the entire campus as a precaution. In an update just before noon, the school said it was cleared and normal operations have resumed. No...
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 20, 2022: Florida State Board of Education adopts new rules
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Chuck Clemons and Brandon Peters battle for House District 22 Seat “The Florida House of Representatives recently redistricted, which means the new representative will represent Levy, Gilchrist and the western portion of Alachua County.”
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Middle High School makes the most out of Homecoming Week despite no football game
Chiefland Middle High School celebrated its Homecoming Week this past week with several activities. Additionally, the Indians’ football team was scheduled to take on Zarephath Academy (Jacksonville) for its Homecoming game Friday night. However, Zarephath ended up cancelling last minute, leaving Chiefland with no opponent to play. But while...
alachuachronicle.com
St. Petersburg man arrested for burglary of apartment under pest control tent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian J Anderson, Jr., 38, was arrested late last night and charged with burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing Jordan basketball shoes and other items from an apartment that was under a pest control tent.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway
Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
WCJB
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
First Coast News
Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
multihousingnews.com
The Jacobson Company Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community
Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Company has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General
A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
