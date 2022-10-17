Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
More Voting Options to Open Monday
On Monday, Oct. 24, in-person early voting will become available at two more sites: the Dulles South Recreation Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; and the Loudoun County government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling. All registered voters are eligible to vote early in person, currently ongoing at the...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Vanessa Borg, Leesburg
Editor: You may be familiar with Lauren Shernoff's name from her mailers and the campaign ads peppering your social media timelines. She has positioned herself as a nonpartisan candidate, "not a politician, but a parent" who seeks to "establish transparency," as her mailers state. As a LCPS parent who values nonpartisanship and transparency in this contentious election, Lauren's promises sounded appealing at first. But a look into her campaign finances reveal anything but nonpartisanship.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors, School Board Committee Plan for New Tax Revenue Split
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 both voted to move ahead with plans for a fixed local tax revenue split between the two bodies, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding. The School Board gets its...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Maureen H. Whalen, Leesburg
Editor: Since abortion has become the most important issue in this election year for some people and has become a clarion call to vote Democrat, the issue ought to be fully understood. The latest Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) determined that no right to abortion exists...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg's Chief Brown Seeking Officers with a Mission
In providing the Town Council with an update on the implementation of his department’s 2018 strategic plan last week, Police Chief Gregory Brown reported that many of the goals have advanced, but challenges remain. Among the accomplishments he cited were an ongoing conversion to digital records, maintaining the department’s...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Nicole Lee, Leesburg
Editor: I want to send love and thanks to the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Dept., the Loudoun Fire Dept., the Purcellville Fire Dept., Ashburn Fire Dept and everyone else who arrived to fight a fire on my street on Oct. 19. Luckily, no one was harmed but the amount of smoke...
loudounnow.com
Community Meetings Planned on New School Programs
School Board members this week were updated this week on plans for new Dual Language Immersion and International Baccalaureate programs during a meeting of the Specialized Programs and Centers Committee. Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) were told the two programs—the Dual Language...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Town Hall Construction Likely to Miss January Deadline
When the Middleburg Town Council broke ground on the construction of its new Town Office in January, the expectation was that the staff would be moved in by New Year’s Day. Last week, the council was told that is not going to happen. Bill Downey, of the Downey &...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Chief Brown Announces Retirement
Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory C. Brown has announced that he will officially retire on Dec. 1 after 26 years of law enforcement service in Loudoun. Chief Brown has led the department since Oct. 3, 2016. In that time, he has implemented new leadership and management techniques and expanded the department to an authorized staff of 90 sworn officers and 18 civilians. That included new positions such as public information officer, crime and traffic analyst, and domestic violence detective.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Massive One Loudoun Plans
Loudoun County supervisors have approved plans to more than double the number of homes at One Loudoun. Previously the development was approved for up to 1,267 residential units, including detaches homes, townhouses and apartments, along with up to 34,000 square feet of childcare facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Town Names New Emergency Manager
Alex Fitch has been hired as the Leesburg’s new emergency management coordinator effective Nov. 28. Fitch has spent 25 years with the City of Fairfax Fire Department, achieving the rank of Captain. For the past 16 years, he has also served as a member of the National Capital Region Incident Management Team. In addition, Fitch has served as an instructor at the FEMA Emergency Management Institute, and as a Virginia Communications cache manager and team member with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. He is a graduate of FEMA’s National Emergency Management Basic Academy.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Dennis Martire, Laborers International Union North America
Editor: Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors recently began considering whether to include project labor agreements as a regular requirement for large-scale construction projects eligible for federal funding. Loudoun should adopt PLAs not because federal programs, such as The American Rescue Plan encourage them, but because they work for all...
loudounnow.com
Speed Signs Coming to Lovettsville
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer last week updated the Town Council on efforts to slow speeders passing through town. The recent traffic study completed in conjunction with the county government assessed speeding on Berlin Turnpike and Broad Way. The results are likely to result in a recommendation for the installation of pole-mounted speed notification signs at two locations on Berlin Turnpike, where 80% of the traffic was clocked at more than 10 mph over the speed limit. He said additional studies will need to be conducted to address speeding and pedestrian safety concerns on Broad Way, especially near the community center. The study found lower traffic speeds in that area.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Mull Near-Term Rt. 15 Fixes; Expected Spending Above $400M
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a series of improvements to Rt. 15 north of Leesburg over the next seven years while the area waits on bigger plans to widen the road. In July, supervisors amended the comprehensive plan’s vision for Rt. 15 north of Leesburg from a two-lane rural road...
loudounnow.com
Foundation to Seek Historic Register Listing for Asbury Church
The Willisville Preservation Foundation is leading an effort to have Middleburg's town-owned Asbury Church added to the National Register of Historic Places. The effort is being led by Jane Covington, a foundation board member who has researched, compiled, and filed numerous applications for the register. The first step in the...
loudounnow.com
New Leesburg Mural Celebrates Music
Artist Serina Chowdry has begun work on her large “Celebrate Music” mural at the Virginia Village Shopping Center. The work is the first approved by the town on a commercial property outside the historic district under a new pilot program. A committee with representatives of the town’s Economic...
loudounnow.com
Student Growth, SOL Participation Approaching Pre-pandemic Levels
Standards of Learning scores, graduation rates and Measures of Academic Progress show Loudoun students’ scores from last school year are still below pre-pandemic achievement but improving. According to school district staff’s presentation, the figures show the division is high performing and has an above average achievement overall, but areas...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Join Criticism of Biberaj in Round Hill Murder Case
The case of a murder suspect released from the county jail despite pending charges against him has continued to generate finger-pointing among Loudoun elected officials, now with county supervisors joining the fray on the sheriff’s behalf. Stone Lee Colburn is accused of fatally stabbing Natalie Crow in July 2021...
loudounnow.com
Farm Grassland Incentives Available in Loudoun
The Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program through Nov. 15. The program offers incentives of up to $35 an acre for producers and landowners who adopt either of two best management practices to protect grassland birds during their nesting season: delaying their first cut of hay until July 1 or later, or rotating livestock out of select fields from April 15 to July 1 or later. Those practices can also be used to stockpile forage for late summer grazing, and to rest and re-seed fields.
loudounnow.com
Hillsboro's Gap Stage Hosts Bluegrass Festival
The Town of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation will host the annual Bluegrass in The Gap festival with four bands on Saturday. The free concert kicks off at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 on the grounds of the Old Stone School. Verandah and lawn picnic tables may be reserved at OldStoneSchool.org. Appearing on The Gap Stage from 3 to 10 p.m. will be the Furnace Mountain Trio, The Fret Flatters, Circa Blue and The Carroll County Ramblers.
