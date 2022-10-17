Town Manager Jason Cournoyer last week updated the Town Council on efforts to slow speeders passing through town. The recent traffic study completed in conjunction with the county government assessed speeding on Berlin Turnpike and Broad Way. The results are likely to result in a recommendation for the installation of pole-mounted speed notification signs at two locations on Berlin Turnpike, where 80% of the traffic was clocked at more than 10 mph over the speed limit. He said additional studies will need to be conducted to address speeding and pedestrian safety concerns on Broad Way, especially near the community center. The study found lower traffic speeds in that area.

