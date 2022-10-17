ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year.

The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31.

The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.

Journey formed in 1973, and has since had 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums and has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Freedom Tour tour kicks off Feb. 4 in Allentown, Penn.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $39. For this show, no tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.

Tickets will not be available to be purchased at the BOK Center box office until the day of the show.

You can find details about ticket presale here. The BOK Center said a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available.

