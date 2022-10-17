Fifty years ago, a class of students at the Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom filled a wooden box with various objects, favorite possessions, photographs and hand-written musings to characterize their lives as schoolchildren in the 1970s. The box – this time capsule – was placed inside a wall, with a framed note hanging in front: “Behind this wall a box was placed by Mr. Cafarelli’s fourth grade social studies classes on April 28, 1972. The box contains artifacts of the class and is to be opened on the first school day of May 2022. In case this school is destroyed or abandoned, please remove this box to the nearest school. If schools across the nation are discontinued before 2022, the last class to use this school should open the box on the last official day of school.”

