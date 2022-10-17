Read full article on original website
Wine Tasting Event in Harvey Cedars Nov. 5
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Harvey Cedars Activity Committee is bringing back a wine-tasting event Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Firehouse. Proceeds benefit the volunteer fire company. Christine Lisiewski, activities committee coordinator, said there will be more than 35...
Egregious Behavior
I am shocked and disgusted by the comments reported in the letter relating to a guest on LBI who happens to be Black (“Racism on LBI,” 10/12). What year is it? In what state is LBI? Has the Jim Crow South of decades ago been revived here?. As...
Surf City Delivers on Request for Improved Pickleball Courts
The Surf City Borough Council served up good news for pickleball players when it unanimously approved monies to improve courts in town at its monthly meeting Oct. 12. The $220,000 bond ordinance appropriates $125,000 for the pickleball/tennis court area, allowing for the overlay of four pickleball courts and one tennis court at the existing site on North First Street.
‘Weird and Wonderful’ Mementos on Display at Island Library
When lifelong Harvey Cedars resident and town historian Margaret “Poochy” Buchholz learned the glass case in the foyer of the library in Surf City was available to anyone wanting to exhibit artwork, collectibles, educational items or some other sort of display, she looked around her house and gathered objects of interest, now on view.
A Conversation With Writer Jamaica Kincaid at Grunin Center Oct. 24
The Ocean County College Foundation is excited to welcome award-winning writer Jamaica Kincaid to the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The event, part of the Blauvelt Speaker Series, is free and open to the public. “Join us for a conversation...
Chowder Champions Revealed at Fest
The chowder festival in Beach Haven Saturday, Oct. 15 celebrated standout shore soups whose tasters on the monthlong “Chowder Trail” voted as their favorites. Announcing those winners plus mingling with music, beer, vendors and friends was the blend of festivities at the Taylor Avenue waterfront. The Grand Champion...
Stafford Opposes State’s New Rules for Breweries; Plans BHW Boat Slips Upgrade; Town Charter Study Refused
Differences of opinion have become more the rule than the exception at Stafford Township Council meetings lately. On several votes the governing body has been divided, with Township Attorney Jean Cipriani weighing in as an impartial voice. With respect to a resolution on the consent agenda opposing the state Division...
A Harvest Picnic Invites Area Ukrainian Transplants
Being alone in a new country can be intimidating, even if the homeland 4,500 miles away is at war. A Ukrainian Harvest Picnic sets out to gather any recent Ukrainian arrivals to Ocean County who might need information on where to find community and support. Said Manahawkin resident Mallory Shtybel,...
Art Notes, Oct. 19
Shapely: JP Nicolaides of Red Bank is a retired investment banker who discovered his abstract printmaker self at the start of the pandemic; his work is now on display at m.t. burton gallery in Surf City. His techniques include thickly laying on paint and tempering the effect by scratching in emotive lines to make dancing shapes.
LBI Grade School Alumni Open Time Capsule From 1972
Fifty years ago, a class of students at the Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom filled a wooden box with various objects, favorite possessions, photographs and hand-written musings to characterize their lives as schoolchildren in the 1970s. The box – this time capsule – was placed inside a wall, with a framed note hanging in front: “Behind this wall a box was placed by Mr. Cafarelli’s fourth grade social studies classes on April 28, 1972. The box contains artifacts of the class and is to be opened on the first school day of May 2022. In case this school is destroyed or abandoned, please remove this box to the nearest school. If schools across the nation are discontinued before 2022, the last class to use this school should open the box on the last official day of school.”
Financially Sound
I fell in love with Surf City over 65 years ago. People move here to enjoy the family friendly atmosphere that is Surf City. In moving forward, our goal is to maintain this conservative atmosphere against the elements of high tax and spend liberals, escaping their astronomical budgets of former communities to promote their spendthrift roots in Surf City.
Caring Support
The Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter thank Savanna and Summer for holding their Sixth Annual End of Summer Lemonade Stand to benefit homeless shelter pets. They might have been on the beach, at the playground or in the pool, but these caring entrepreneurs were busy selling lemonade, ice tea and dog cookies.
Fire Company Uses the Elements to Its Advantage
A photo of Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Co. members conferring in a driving rainstorm was not taken during an emergency. The all-volunteer squad was working in the elements on purpose on the night of Oct. 13. They held a drill that capitalized on the opportunity to practice certain vital skills...
Southern Regional Boys Make Winning Second Straight County Crown Look Easy
For many who follow cross-country, there wasn’t much of a question about whether the Southern Regional boys were going to light up their Ocean County opponents on Oct. 13. The county meet really was Southern’s to lose. The Rams had easily won the Shore Conference Class A South...
