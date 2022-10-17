ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NYLON

Telfar Bags Are Retaining More Value Than Hermès

If you’re still holding out (and saving up) for a Birkin, the Bushwick Birkin just might be more worth your while. Luxury resale site Rebag just released its third Clair report, which identifies emerging and shifting pricing and brand value trends. In what might be its most surprising finding this year, it reports that Telfar, technically a contemporary brand, exceeded all legacy brands as far as value retention is concerned, including Hermès.
CNET

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
TheStreet

Sam's Club is Raising Prices, But Offers a Kick-Back

Walmart’s membership-based warehouse club, Sam’s Club (WMT) recently reached out to all its members. The letter sent lets members know that the club has almost completed a refreshed look in all of its 600 locations. It also mentions the company has been working to improve its private-label brand Member’s Mark. The company additionally has made technology improvements to enhance shoppers’ experiences.
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
WWD

Telfar Bags ‘Exceed’ Legacy Brands on Resale Market Value, Rebag Says

From Hermès to Louis Vuitton to Chanel, bags are ballooning in value on the resale markets.   And one standout taking the lead is Telfar. More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Photos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' “For the first time, [Telfar’s] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès,” according to luxury reseller Rebag’s Clair report for 2022 unveiled Tuesday. The consumer-facing resource, which launched in 2019, details market value and trend shifts for luxury accessories. For this latest report, data...
Black Enterprise

Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags

Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
The Guardian

Shampoos: 10 of the best

There is a long-held fallacy that shampoo is a “basic” beauty product. And in some ways I get that. Essentially it is soap and its main function is to clean. Everything else is a bonus. Or is it? I’ve had a few conversations of late around hair-washing rituals (yes, I know) and I realised that most people wash their hair with any old thing because: “as long as it cleans, it’s fine”. We should all expect more from our shampoos. These products are the hair equivalent of cleansers for your face. Choose the right shampoo and everything that follows afterwards will work much more efficiently, your hair will be in better condition and your style will hold longer. If you have colour-treated hair, only use shampoos developed for colour otherwise you may as well flush the cost of those luscious highlights down the loo. If you have coily hair, a shampoo made for straight hair will leave you wanting. If you have fine hair, a shampoo for thicker hair will weigh it down. And so on. These days good shampoos also deal with chemical-related damage, giving you a better curl pattern, adding moisture to dry hair and strengthening your hair’s resilience. So while it is tempting to wash your hair with “any old thing”, resist the urge.
CNET

Get 50% Off Shampoo, Conditioner, Serums and More at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty has a hair care deal that's almost over. Running through Oct. 22, Ulta's gorgeous hair event gives you 50% off select hair care to help you stock up on quality products. Today, you can get 50% off Convertible Collection as well as 50% off Wet Brush. The other...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on clothing and accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Accessory Concierge, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
shiftedmag.com

Hair Care Review: What Are the Best Hair Care Products?

When it comes to hair care, there are a variety of products that can be used to achieve different looks. From shampoos and conditioners to styling products and treatments, there is no shortage of options to choose from. However, not all products are created equal, and it is important to know what to look for to find the best products for your hair. In this blog post, we will take a look at some of the different hair products that are available and help you choose the right ones for your needs. To know more about hair care, visit this site https://www.clevermunkey.com/2013/12/my-experience-at-yun-nam-hair-care.html?m=1.
CNET

Save Up to 57% on Ring Security Cameras With These Preowned Deals

Security cameras can give you additional peace of mind, and with more options hitting the market, prices on these nifty gadgets continue to drop. Woot is currently running a one-day deal on previously owned Ring security cameras, with prices up to 57% off. This offer is only available today, Oct. 21, while supplies last. Some items have already started to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
reviewed.com

We tried Hayneedle—here's why the Walmart home décor brand surprised us

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether the challenge is high price tags, searching multiple stores for the right mix of items, or long wait times for arrivals of your precious pieces, the task of furnishing and décorating your home can be daunting. So, when there’s one site that has basically everything we could need, we have no choice but to wonder, could this be the end to all that décor drama?
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals for the home

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Great Jones, Frywall, Elbee Home and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 64% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
ausdroid.net

ALDI has some entertainment tech deals this Saturday

Discount supermarket ALDI through its special surprise buys are always interesting to see and find out what is on offer. Granted yes sometimes they can be a bit of a hit and miss affair but there are some bargains that are just too good to even not consider purchasing and this Saturday deals are certainly no exception.

