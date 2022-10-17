ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 5

Chester A Benton Jr
4d ago

Whatever Pace does the CTA talk them about it! The CTA bus are generally reliable but the trains are awful, unreliable and slow with sudden slow periods in certain areas which leads to you missing your connecting Bus or Train🤬🤜🏿🤛🏿💯💪🏿

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

CTA dodges service cuts, fare hikes under proposed $1.8 billion budget

CHICAGO - The CTA released its proposed 2023 budget Thursday that keeps all services, avoids fare hikes and retains discounted prices on certain passes that were implemented in last year’s budget. Jeremy Fine, CTA’s chief financial officer, said it was prudent to keep fares the same and avoid any...
CHICAGO, IL
Progressive Rail Roading

CTA advances Red Line extension project

The Chicago Transit Authority's board last week approved two new measures to advance the Red Line Extension project. The measures authorize CTA to begin acquiring land needed for the extension, CTA officials said in a press release. The project is one of the most critical investments in the agency’s history and will be transformative for the city’s far south side communities, they added.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 hospitalized in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - Four people were injured in a two-car crash Friday morning on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Near West Side. Two cars crashed around 3:44 a.m. on I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police. Four people, whose ages are unknown, were taken to a local hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed in Chicago's Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Friday morning on Chicago's West Side in Humboldt Park area. The victim, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 3:41 a.m. when he was stabbed in the neck, police say. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago fire ambulance stolen in North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen in the North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the ambulance was stolen in the 1100 block of California Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Shortly after, the vehicle was found by officers on patrol in the 2600 block of South Wolcott Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside Pilsen food truck

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while he was inside a food truck early Friday in the Pilsen neighborhood. The 39-year-old was inside the food truck just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the abdomen, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Lightfoot’s update of Chicago Works infra plan includes $238M for Complete Streets

Compared to Rahm Emanuel before her, who quickly accomplished many ambitious sustainable transportation projects, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has been marked by relatively modest gains for walking, biking, and transit. However, the pace of pedestrian and bicycle improvements picked up somewhat after Lightfoot announced the launch of the five-year, $3.7 billion Chicago Works infrastructure program.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy