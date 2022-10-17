Read full article on original website
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
2minutemedicine.com
Post-intensive care syndrome risk in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients
1. Approximately half of patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) have signs of post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) at 3 and 12 months after ICU admission, including impairments to their physical, cognitive, and psychological well-being. 2. Risk factors for PICS for OHCA patients include increased length of stay in ICU, illness...
sippycupmom.com
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
2minutemedicine.com
Scoop thrombectomy safe and effective as a novel technique for treating thrombosed arteriovenous fistulas
1. Scoop thrombectomy is a safe and effective novel technique for treating thrombosed arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) used for hemodialysis. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) For the millions of individuals worldwide with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the creation of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is vital to receive hemodialysis. However, AVFs are prone to failure, particularly due to thrombi. Current treatments for AVF thrombi include surgical and endovascular intervention, which can have less-than-ideal patency rates, and can also have complications in 8-10% of patients, such as losing areas that would have been potential candidates for subsequent AVF creation. Therefore, this study proposed a novel scoop thrombectomy technique, and evaluated its patency and complication rates with a retrospective cohort. This scoop thrombectomy involves removing thrombi from an AVF with hemostatic forceps, then employing high-pressure balloon angioplasty, all under ultrasound guidance. The study consisted of 56 scoop thrombectomy procedures, with a mean time of 68 minutes. The results showed success in 98.2% of scoop thrombectomies, with the ability to use the AVF for hemodialysis right after. 1 patient (1.8%) had a failed procedure, which was attributed to significant calcification of the area. Additionally, the patency rates at 3, 6, and 12 months were 92.9, 83.8, and 73.3% respectively, with a mean time of 11.2 months (95% CI 10.4-12.1 months) before a subsequent procedure is done with regards to access for hemodialysis. Lastly, 2 patients (3.6%) had a complication, both of which were puncture site hematomas. In conclusion, this study demonstrated the efficacy and safety of the scoop thrombectomy procedure for thrombosed AVFs.
wdfxfox34.com
Everyday Tips to Improve and Protect Your Vision
Originally Posted On: https://dmeandmedev.wpengine.com/everyday-tips-to-improve-and-protect-your-vision/. Did you know that over 12 million people over the age of 40 in the United States have issues with their vision? With millions of people facing vision impairment and vision loss, it’s important to take care of your eyes and protect your vision. In...
2minutemedicine.com
Endovascular thrombectomy improves functional outcomes in adults with basilar-artery occlusions
1. In comparison to the best available medical care, a greater proportion of patients with basilar-artery occlusions achieved good or excellent functional outcomes at 90-days with endovascular thrombectomy. 2. Endovascular thrombectomy carried a greater incidence of hemorrhage and procedural complications than usual care, although the overall mortality rate was lower...
2minutemedicine.com
Comprehensive cardiovascular disease screening does not reduce incidence of death in men aged 65 to 74
1. Men aged between 65 and 74 who were invited to undergo comprehensive cardiovascular screening for five years did not have a significant reduction in the risk of death from any cause. 2. There were no meaningful reductions in the incidence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes between the men who underwent...
2minutemedicine.com
Ruxolitinib results in improved repigmentation as compared to vehicle-control in nonsegmental vitiligo
1. In comparison to vehicle-control, a greater proportion of patients using ruxolitinib achieved a reduction in facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI) of at least 75% at 24 weeks. 2. Significantly more patients using ruxolitinib achieved a reduction in total Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (T-VASI) of at least 50% at...
2minutemedicine.com
Anti-VEGF therapy for retinopathy of prematurity may be associated with pulmonary hypertension risk
1. In a large cohort of infants treated for retinopathy of prematurity, those who received anti-VEGF therapy were more likely to be later treated for pulmonary hypertension (PH) than matched infants who received laser therapy. 2. After adjustment for hospital and year, the association between anti-VEGF therapy and PH was...
