brproud.com
When, where to drop off old prescription medications in Greater Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Old prescription drugs that need to be disposed of can be dropped off at one of several locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hours for the October National Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will...
brproud.com
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience. “Everything was...
brproud.com
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
brproud.com
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
KEDM
Kroger supermarkets to buy Albertsons
Kroger supermarkets has announced plans to buy Albertsons. In Louisiana, Kroger has eight stores mostly in the Shreveport-Bossier area while Albertsons has most of its stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. When combined the merger could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
WAFB.com
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges
Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled. Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
brproud.com
Bayou Breaux Bridge construction to restart after summer delay
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Construction on Bayou Breaux Bridge will continue after the project was delayed in June due to cracked piling. Plans have been redesigned and the project is slated to restart on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Crews will start pile-driving operations to build a new bridge.
brproud.com
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61
Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 19, 2022, that on October 18, 2022, soon after 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. Allie Braud, age 29 and from Prairieville, Louisiana, lost her life as a result of the accident.
brproud.com
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
brproud.com
LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
brproud.com
New alliance aims to make Baton Rouge area leader in carbon reduction, BRAC says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A newly formed alliance announced by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Wednesday aims to increase economic growth by putting the Capital Region in place as a leader in carbon reduction. “As energy demand is expected to increase globally from growing populations and economic...
theadvocate.com
Why was a Baton Rouge barber shot to death driving on I-12? His family still seeks answers.
Toby Taylor found his calling as a barber three years ago, honing his skills with a clipper and scissors in a makeshift shop set up in the living room of his Baton Rouge home. He was gaining skill quickly, his sister said, building a clientele as word of his services spread around town.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
brproud.com
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
theadvocate.com
Woman held in toddler's fentanyl death wants drug treatment: 'I desperately need help'
A Baton Rouge woman accused of second degree murder after her 2-year-old son ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl wants a judge to release her from jail and send her to a treatment facility for her drug addiction. Whitney Ard, 29, told the judge in a letter that she has...
brproud.com
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
