Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience. “Everything was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEDM

Kroger supermarkets to buy Albertsons

Kroger supermarkets has announced plans to buy Albertsons. In Louisiana, Kroger has eight stores mostly in the Shreveport-Bossier area while Albertsons has most of its stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. When combined the merger could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB.com

CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled. Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Bayou Breaux Bridge construction to restart after summer delay

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Construction on Bayou Breaux Bridge will continue after the project was delayed in June due to cracked piling. Plans have been redesigned and the project is slated to restart on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Crews will start pile-driving operations to build a new bridge.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61

Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 19, 2022, that on October 18, 2022, soon after 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. Allie Braud, age 29 and from Prairieville, Louisiana, lost her life as a result of the accident.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA

