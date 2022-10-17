ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Red Flag Warning continues today; snow a near certainty Sunday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Conditions remain right for a continued Red Flag Warning for Campbell County just ahead of an incoming cold front that’s expected to bring blowing snow. Today will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota said. Winds will come from the south at 8 to 16 mph with gusts to 23 mph.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Cranston; Hladky

Michael Cranston: June 18, 1952 – October 15, 2022. Michael “Mike” Dean Cranston, 70, of Moorcroft, WY passed away on October 15th, 2022 in his home after a recent diagnosis and furious battle with cancer. Mike was born in Newcastle, WY to Earl “Gene” and Wyoma Cranston...
MOORCROFT, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/20/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Oct. 20:. At 3:28 a.m. to Cocklebur Drive for an emergency medical response. At 4:35 a.m. to Fitzpatrick Court for an emergency medical response. At 10:33 a.m. to Meadow Lane for an emergency medical...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Committee decides to stop holding Donkey Creek Festival

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 20

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Oct. 19, Conestoga Drive, GPD. Around $12,000 in items including a refrigerator,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 21

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vehicle theft, Oct. 20, W. Lakeway Road, GPD. A 2014 Chevrolet stolen from...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Approved master plan to add over 70 miles of new pathways in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A plan recently accepted by the Gillette City Council will lead to the eventual construction of more than 70 miles of additional pathways for pedestrians, runners, and cyclists. The new pathways were recommended by the newly-completed $161,000 Gillette Pathways Master Plan compiled on input gathered in-person...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Health settles with Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for Close to Home hospice building

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health will buy the Close to Home hospice building from Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for $3.5 million. The purchase will provide Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation the working capital to develop a model for hospice care aligning with its vision without the hospital incurring further losses, a Thursday press release states.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 18, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers ticketed two 14-year-old boys for assault...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituary: Joe M. Erdoiza

Joe M. Erdoiza: March 4, 1947 – October 10, 2022. Funeral service for Joe Erdoiza will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Oct. 15

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Dee...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 21

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 20

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: David Foreman

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

