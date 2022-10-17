ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Comments / 0

Related
sapulpatimes.com

Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot for November 8 Election Approaches

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Voters in Mayes County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the November 8 General Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Jill McCullah said today. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No...
PRYOR, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Osage County wreck sends Wagoner man to the hospital

A 76-year-old Wagoner man is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 4:35 Wednesday morning on Oklahoma Highway 20, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The driver, Calvin Stroud, reportedly drove his 2016 GMC Sierra past a stop sign and...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Tulsans Remember Owner Of Popular Restaurant In Brookside

Tulsans are remembering the owner of a popular Brookside Hamburger joint. Robert Hobson, the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, passed away last week. "We've been eating here for years, I actually can't believe it, I'm in shock," said Lenora, a Claud's Hamburger customer. Lenora lives in the area and said she...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy