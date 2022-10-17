At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO