Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
Bartlesville Police Holds Meeting To Discuss Drugs In Community
The Bartlesville Police Department is developing new ways to address drug problems in its community. “In a community our size, of about 36,00 people, you would be surprised at the amount of drugs are here in this community," said Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Police Department. Police said those drugs have...
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at Owasso construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at a construction site in Owasso, near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. Not only did the vandals tear up equipment, but they also dug up part of the road which damaged the car of an innocent driver.
Crews put out hotspots after industrial fire in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (8 A.M.): All fire crews were cleared from the metal galvanizing plant. Crews are hitting hot spots the morning after a large fire at a metal galvanizing plant in Claremore. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were called to a fire at Valmont-Oklahoma...
pryorinfopub.com
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot for November 8 Election Approaches
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Voters in Mayes County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the November 8 General Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Jill McCullah said today. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No...
KTUL
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
Osage County wreck sends Wagoner man to the hospital
A 76-year-old Wagoner man is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 4:35 Wednesday morning on Oklahoma Highway 20, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The driver, Calvin Stroud, reportedly drove his 2016 GMC Sierra past a stop sign and...
News On 6
Tulsans Remember Owner Of Popular Restaurant In Brookside
Tulsans are remembering the owner of a popular Brookside Hamburger joint. Robert Hobson, the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, passed away last week. "We've been eating here for years, I actually can't believe it, I'm in shock," said Lenora, a Claud's Hamburger customer. Lenora lives in the area and said she...
