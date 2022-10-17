Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Related
Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing
A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
WCVB
Inmate faces charges in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — An inmate charged in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer is was arraigned Thursday,. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem. Authorities said the attack happened shortly after 2...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham. Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.
Double murder suspect waives extradition, to return to NH to face charges in deaths couple
ST. ALBANS. Vt. — A double murder suspect will soon be returned to New Hampshire to face charges in the shooting deaths of a couple whose bodies were found near a hiking trail in Concord earlier this year. Logan Clegg, 26, waived his extradition Thursday in Franklin County Superior...
nbcboston.com
Ex-Woburn Cop's White Supremacism Violated Department Policies, Police Say
A Woburn Police Department investigation has sustained allegations against a former officer accused of planning a white nationalist rally that erupted in deadly violence in 2017, the town's police chief and mayor announced Friday. Officer John Donnelly resigned earlier this week amid the investigation into his part in the "Unite...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
Raynham Woman Charged With Embezzling $112k From Local Company
RAYNHAM — A Raynham woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling around $112,000 from an East Wareham construction company. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said a grand jury on Friday indicted 37-year-old Kaitlyn Chambers with four counts each of larceny over $1,200 and tax evasion. In 2014, the...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
manchesterinklink.com
State police ‘saturation patrol’ for aggressive driving: 99 vehicles stopped for excessive speed
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have been recently receiving multiple complaints regarding speeding vehicles and aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike and some of the main roads throughout the City of Nashua. As a result, the New Hampshire State Police have...
Suspected carjacker may have leapt into river fleeing Lowell police, officials say
An individual suspected by police to be involved in a carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other criminal activities, is believed to have leapt into the Merrimack River while on the run from police, officials said. Lowell Police posted a Community Advisory statement on Twitter at...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
nbcboston.com
Boston Experiences Sharp Rise in Youth Violence as Another Shooting Leaves Teen Injured
A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the boy shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
Patriky Sampaio Gomes, of Worcester, held without bail in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, was arraigned on six firearm-related charges including carrying...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man accuses South Willow Street employees of stealing money via flashlight
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Suspect in double murder of Concord, N.H. couple arrested
The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week. Clegg has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on October 12.
Belchertown man sentenced to prison for rape, strangulation, assault charges
A Belchertown man was found guilty in connection with several assault charges including rape and strangulation.
Angelo Colon-Ortiz indicted on new charge in Vanessa Marcotte killing investigation
The man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte has been indicted in Worcester Superior Court on a new charge in connection with the investigation into the 27-year-old woman’s death, court records show. Angelo Colon-Ortiz was indicted on Friday, Oct. 14 on a charge of unarmed robbery, court documents show. According...
Charlene Casey gets 60 days in jail for causing death of 2-year-old
Charlene Casey, the South Boston woman convicted of causing the death of a toddler pedestrian in a chain reaction car crash in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail, with the sentence suspended except for 60 days. Judge Katie Cook Rayburn also ordered Casey, 67, to also complete...
Comments / 0