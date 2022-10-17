Read full article on original website
Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet
Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit. The problem: They can’t find any evidence.
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
Detroit woman charged for non-fatally stabbing 2-year-old grandson
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alisha Caver, 56, of Detroit, for the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. Carver has been charged with child abuse first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. Detroit police officers were dispatched on...
Mother of man shot, killed outside Hazel Park business speaks out
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A father of five lost his life Friday morning in a shooting outside of his workplace in Hazel Park. Chana Berry is the mother of the victim, she told 7 Action News, "He didn’t deserve to die out here like this." According to...
WATCH: Camera captures home invasion suspect in Detroit backyard. Can you ID him?
Police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a suspect caught on camera, just before he broke into a Detroit home and robbed the place.
Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty Detroit officer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week. The incident happened Oct. 10 just before 4 p.m. on Fielding Street near Vassar Drive. The Detroit Police Department says an off-duty officer was sitting in...
Man shot multiple times takes video while chasing shooter on I-94
A man shot in the jaw and hand took a video of the gunman's vehicle, hoping it leads to an arrest in an unprovoked shooting.
Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion
DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
Man shot multiple times by stranger upset over where he parked on public street in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I didn't know he was dead angry about me parking in front of a tree," said the victim in a shooting that Taylor police are calling "unprovoked." That victim, we're calling J.D., does not want his real name used or his face shown because he has no idea who the man is who shot him.
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours
Since 8 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities have been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home.
20-year-old Southfield man charged in shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
A 20-year-old man from Southfield will be arraigned Friday in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last week in St. Clair Shores.
Detroit shoe repair shop works to recover after being robbed twice in 3 days
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A shoe cleaning and repair business in Detroit is currently shut down after getting robbed twice in just three days. The owner of the Shoe Doctor on Livernois Avenue says between the shoes stolen and the damage to the building he's out nearly $75,000. In 2013,...
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
WATCH: Detroit police release new footage of suspects who opened fire on off-duty officer while he sat in his car with his girlfriend
The search continues for a group of young men suspected of opening fire on an off-duty Detroit police officer last week. Authorities have renewed their pleas for tips in the case, releasing new surveillance video of the suspects at a gas station.
Alleged assault at Huron high involving JV football players under investigation
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two separate investigations are underway by Ann Arbor police and Ann Arbor Public Schools involving an alleged assault on a 15-year-old student and football player. Video evidence shot on a cell phone is now also under review. “This involves how frequent this practice is....
