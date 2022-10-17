ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week. 
HARPER WOODS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit woman charged for non-fatally stabbing 2-year-old grandson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alisha Caver, 56, of Detroit, for the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. Carver has been charged with child abuse first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. Detroit police officers were dispatched on...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion

DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

