Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vehicle theft, Oct. 20, W. Lakeway Road, GPD. A 2014 Chevrolet stolen from...
county17.com
PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Oct. 19, Conestoga Drive, GPD. Around $12,000 in items including a refrigerator,...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 18, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers ticketed two 14-year-old boys for assault...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 20
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Committee decides to stop holding Donkey Creek Festival
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”
county17.com
Campbell County Health settles with Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for Close to Home hospice building
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health will buy the Close to Home hospice building from Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for $3.5 million. The purchase will provide Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation the working capital to develop a model for hospice care aligning with its vision without the hospital incurring further losses, a Thursday press release states.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Dee...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 15
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Red Flag Warning continues today; snow a near certainty Sunday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Conditions remain right for a continued Red Flag Warning for Campbell County just ahead of an incoming cold front that’s expected to bring blowing snow. Today will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota said. Winds will come from the south at 8 to 16 mph with gusts to 23 mph.
county17.com
Domestic violence survivors and their supporters hold vigil at Gillette City Hall
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Cleo. Sherry. Rebecca. Daphne. Jerri. These are the first names of some of Wyoming’s silent witnesses. They’re among dozens who have been murdered in Wyoming through domestic violence since 1985. Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation Prevention Education Coordinator Shawna McDonald read the names, ages at...
county17.com
Approved master plan to add over 70 miles of new pathways in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A plan recently accepted by the Gillette City Council will lead to the eventual construction of more than 70 miles of additional pathways for pedestrians, runners, and cyclists. The new pathways were recommended by the newly-completed $161,000 Gillette Pathways Master Plan compiled on input gathered in-person...
county17.com
Obituaries: Cranston; Hladky
Michael Cranston: June 18, 1952 – October 15, 2022. Michael “Mike” Dean Cranston, 70, of Moorcroft, WY passed away on October 15th, 2022 in his home after a recent diagnosis and furious battle with cancer. Mike was born in Newcastle, WY to Earl “Gene” and Wyoma Cranston...
county17.com
Above average temperatures to continue through Saturday; Red Flag Warning in effect today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today will be the warmest day of a weather pattern that’s brought above average temperatures, which are expected to continue into this weekend just ahead of possible snow Sunday. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is forecasting a sunny day with a...
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: David Foreman
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County House District 53 Representative Candidate Questionnaire: Larry Williamson
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Obituary: Joe M. Erdoiza
Joe M. Erdoiza: March 4, 1947 – October 10, 2022. Funeral service for Joe Erdoiza will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
county17.com
US Energy Association begins webinar series Oct. 24 on role of Tribes in energy’s future
GILLETTE, Wyo. — United States Energy Association will hold a webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday on how energy, climate adaptation and transitions between primary energy sources must include Tribes and Tribal communities. Tribes have been at the forefront of energy security, especially in the production of uranium,...
Comments / 0