How To Quickly Raise Master Rank In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
"Monster Hunter Rise" was released back in 2021 to great reviews from critics. Praised for adding new features, expanding the world, and generally improving on the formula of the series, it was a hit with fans and earned an expansion a year and a half later. "Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak" dramatically expanded the content, adding a new story and lots of new monsters and places to explore. This all amounted to a minimum of a dozen hours to finish the main plot with much more for the completionists to sink their teeth into after that.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
League Of Legends: Frostfire Gauntlet Vs Sunfire Aegis
One way to get better at "League of Legends" is to watch the best streamers. Another way to get good at the game is to learn the in-game items. Items in the popular MOBA game have a plethora of different effects that can be passive or need activation. Knowing these items and their unique effects can help players pick the best item option in every situation – it also helps players know what new things an enemy may be able to do after buying a pricey item. Two examples of this are Frostfire Gauntlet and Sunfire Aegis.
Fortnite: How To Join The Refer A Friend Program And What It Gets You
Epic Games' titanic battle royale "Fortnite" is still very popular more than five years after its launch, despite streamers like Ninja being concerned about the future of "Fortnite." That said, there are, of course, still plenty of gamers out there who have never touched the now-iconic FPS. Whether because of the building mechanics, the cartoony designs, or any other thing that may have rubbed a prospective "Fortnite" player the wrong way, some just aren't part of the gaming phenomenon that is "Fortnite" — at least not yet.
How Long Does It Take To Beat New Tales From The Borderlands?
The next "Borderlands" sequel may be a ways off but fans are still getting a chance to dive back into the world of sleazy corporations, colorful characters, and sci-fi action with the release of "New Tales from the Borderlands" on October 21. The follow up to Telltale Games' episodic adventure features a new cast, new story, and some new game mechanics, along with the familiar choose-your-own-adventure style gameplay. So far, the sequel is receiving mixed but generally positive reviews and it seems that, at the very least, fans of "Borderlands" or graphic adventures will want to check it out.
League Of Legends: Why Singed Has Such A High Win Rate
"League of Legends" fans watching the 2022 World Championship might have been surprised to see Gen.G's Lehend pick up Singed as a Support. However, the competitive player has an 83.3% competitive win rate with Singed over six games, only losing once in the Worlds Main Event. While Singed doesn't pack the same punch as a Support in games that aren't pro, having an average win rate of 44% according to U.GG, it's hard to ignore Lehend's impressive stats and even Singed's regular top lane win rate of 52%.
Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Actually Inspired By Gold And Silver?
Many of today's adult gamers hold fond memories of "Pokémon Red" and "Blue." The same goes for the follow-ups "Gold" and "Silver." So, it should come as no surprise that many such eagle-eyed fans were able to catch a particularly interesting detail about a recently unveiled Pokémon, Bellibolt. As it turns out, this new Pokémon may have an intriguing connection to the "Gold and Silver" games.
Overwatch 2: How To Properly Use Ashe's Abilities
"Overwatch 2" is here, despite its seriously rocky start, and being free-to-play makes it a fantastic time for new users to hop in on the fun. If one does happen to be a new user, there's a system in place that Blizzard has aptly titled its First Time User Experience that requires newcomers to play a specific number of games to unlock the majority of the enormous character roster.
League Of Legends: How To Counter Pyke
"League of Legends" has had quite a stunning transformation since it was first released back in 2009. One thing that's changed drastically is the number of Champions to choose from. The incredibly popular MOBA has over 140 Champions, a huge increase from the original 40 that existed in the first year (via EBT).With so many options, it can be difficult to know how to pick the best Champion to counter some of the more oppressive characters.
Is Street Fighter 6 Cross-Platform?
While it's no secret that greed nearly ruined "Street Fighter 5," even reviews that slammed its unforgivably incomplete release — such as those from IGN or Destructoid — had to admit, the online component was rock-solid. With snappy mechanics, responsive netcode, and cross-play across all of its available platforms, "Street Fighter 5" nailed the online competitive experience — and after a few updates that really should have been part of the day one release, the game has gone on to enjoy a belated positive reception amongst fans (per DigitalTrends).
Persona 5 Royal: Remember To Feed Your Plant Every Chance You Get
"Persona 5" is a social sim almost as much as it is a turn-based RPG. You (a.k.a. The Joker) are a high school student with a double life as a dream world vigilante, but you also need to take care of real life matters like hanging out with your friends and being a generally decent human being. The game measures this with social stats like Kindness, one of the five social stats that affect your relationships with Confidantes. For example, Ann is one of your earliest teammates, but you won't be able to bond with her until you reach Kindness Level 2. Thankfully, you can raise your kindness level easily with little things like hanging out with Sojiro, working at the flower shop or bar, or taking care of your plant.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Persona 5 Royal?
Atlus packed 2016's "Persona 5" full of content, including places to visit, confidants to spend time with, minigames to play, personas to collect, and bosses to fight. A single playthrough can hit the triple digits in terms of hours, but even that pales in comparison to the expanded "Persona 5 Royal." "Persona 5" isn't the first game in the franchise to get an expanded edition. "Persona 3" had the "FES" expansion and "Persona 4" had the "Golden" expansion. These weren't small additions to the games either. Both of them offered several additional hours of gameplay modes and story expansions. "Persona 5 Royal" is no different.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
Early Previews For Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Say It Changes Up The Formula
"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" is still a month away, but a few lucky reviewers were able to get a sneak peek. Nintendo has drip-marketed trailers about the game's new features — like the three-part story, auto-battling, and TM crafting – that make it seem like more of an open-world title than past iterations. It's also the first mainline "Pokémon" game to be marketed as "open-world." It looked similar to "Pokémon Legends Arceus," but it's hard to tell how features really play out without a hands-on demo.
How To Max Out All Four Talent Trees In A Plague Tale: Requiem
One of the most anticipated games of 2022 has finally come out. Asobo Studios' "A Plague Tale: Requiem" is taking players on a trip back to the plague-infested 14th-century French setting where Amicia de Rune continues in her struggle to keep her younger brother Hugo alive in spite of the various enemies that seek their demise. The new game has maintained a lot of the look and feel of its predecessor, "A Plague Tale: Innocence," while seamlessly integrating several upgrades. The visuals are certainly more refined and critics have noted that much of the combat is smoother and more action-forward, but there have been a few mechanical changes. Amicia now has a crossbow in addition to her sling and there is a disposable knife system that allows her to take down armored enemies quickly and silently.
The Rarest Game Boy Console Costs More Than $95,000
There are plenty of rare or special edition consoles out there for video games systems of all shapes and sizes, like the Orange Pikachu Nintendo 64 or Nintendo's PlayStation prototype. Very few of these cost as much as $100,000 — but one special edition Game Boy console comes close. This console is so rare, in fact, that reports indicate only seven copies of it exist in the entire world. Specifically, this rare device is the gold-plated version of the special edition gold Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP. That's right; a "Zelda" GBA system made with actual gold.
