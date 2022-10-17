Exercise is an effective alternative in the management of non-severe depression

Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
survivornet.com
Very Tall Mom Of Two, 30, Was Told Her Weight Loss, Pain And Diarrhea Was ‘Irritable Bowel Syndrome:’ It Turned Out To Be Colon Cancer
Ashley Teague, 30, didn’t think much of her weight loss in 2019. But when she was down 25 pounds a year later and started having pain, diarrhea and eventually bloody stools, she knew something was wrong. Initially, doctors thought she had irritable bowel syndrome, but it turned out to be a baseball-sized tumor in her colon.
2minutemedicine.com
Scoop thrombectomy safe and effective as a novel technique for treating thrombosed arteriovenous fistulas
1. Scoop thrombectomy is a safe and effective novel technique for treating thrombosed arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) used for hemodialysis. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) For the millions of individuals worldwide with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the creation of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is vital to receive hemodialysis. However, AVFs are prone to failure, particularly due to thrombi. Current treatments for AVF thrombi include surgical and endovascular intervention, which can have less-than-ideal patency rates, and can also have complications in 8-10% of patients, such as losing areas that would have been potential candidates for subsequent AVF creation. Therefore, this study proposed a novel scoop thrombectomy technique, and evaluated its patency and complication rates with a retrospective cohort. This scoop thrombectomy involves removing thrombi from an AVF with hemostatic forceps, then employing high-pressure balloon angioplasty, all under ultrasound guidance. The study consisted of 56 scoop thrombectomy procedures, with a mean time of 68 minutes. The results showed success in 98.2% of scoop thrombectomies, with the ability to use the AVF for hemodialysis right after. 1 patient (1.8%) had a failed procedure, which was attributed to significant calcification of the area. Additionally, the patency rates at 3, 6, and 12 months were 92.9, 83.8, and 73.3% respectively, with a mean time of 11.2 months (95% CI 10.4-12.1 months) before a subsequent procedure is done with regards to access for hemodialysis. Lastly, 2 patients (3.6%) had a complication, both of which were puncture site hematomas. In conclusion, this study demonstrated the efficacy and safety of the scoop thrombectomy procedure for thrombosed AVFs.
2minutemedicine.com
Post-intensive care syndrome risk in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients
1. Approximately half of patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) have signs of post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) at 3 and 12 months after ICU admission, including impairments to their physical, cognitive, and psychological well-being. 2. Risk factors for PICS for OHCA patients include increased length of stay in ICU, illness...
2minutemedicine.com
#VisualAbstract: Nivolumab plus ipilimumab improves recurrence-free survival in patients with resected advanced melanoma
1. 4-year recurrence-free survival was significantly higher with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. 2. Overall survival was significantly higher in nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Melanoma is a form of skin cancer with the aggressive potential to metastasize to other organs...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this randomized, single-blinded, pretest-posttest study, auricular acupressure provided improved sleep quality and objective polysomnography measures amongst elderly people with osteoarthritis who live in nursing homes, compared to placebo. 2. Additionally, auricular acupressure intervention reduced pain symptoms and objectively increased melatonin levels in the elderly cohort. Evidence Rating Level:...
2minutemedicine.com
Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists improve diabetes outcomes but are not cost effective
1. For sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP1) receptor agonists to be used as first-line agents for type 2 diabetes, their costs would need to fall by at least 70%. 2. Patients who were given SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP1 receptor agonists as first-line agents for type 2 diabetes...
AG Miyares Reassures VA Parents And Youth: No CDC Covid Vax Mandate For School Attendance
Despite growing doubts surrounding the efficacy of the Covid vaccine, fears about reported side-effects, and the recent revelation that Pfizer did not test to see if the vaccine would stop transmission before it was rolled out, the CDC voted this week to add the Covid vaccine to the suggest list of shots children should get […]
2minutemedicine.com
Artificial intelligence algorithm may increase atrial fibrillation detection rate in ambulatory setting
1. The detection rates for newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation were almost five times greater between high-risk patients compared to low-risk patients. 2. Screening with artificial intelligence was associated with a significantly increased detection compared to usual care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a common...
2minutemedicine.com
Comprehensive cardiovascular disease screening does not reduce incidence of death in men aged 65 to 74
1. Men aged between 65 and 74 who were invited to undergo comprehensive cardiovascular screening for five years did not have a significant reduction in the risk of death from any cause. 2. There were no meaningful reductions in the incidence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes between the men who underwent...
2minutemedicine.com
Ruxolitinib results in improved repigmentation as compared to vehicle-control in nonsegmental vitiligo
1. In comparison to vehicle-control, a greater proportion of patients using ruxolitinib achieved a reduction in facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI) of at least 75% at 24 weeks. 2. Significantly more patients using ruxolitinib achieved a reduction in total Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (T-VASI) of at least 50% at...
2minutemedicine.com
Obesity prevalence is heterogenous among subgroups of Asian American adults in the United States
1. The present study characterized the prevalence of obesity across several heterogeneous Asian American subgroups to better understand cardiometabolic risk and disease. 2. There was a wide range in age- and sex-adjusted obesity prevalence, from 6% in Vietnamese Americans to 17% in Filipino Americans. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study...
2minutemedicine.com
Anti-VEGF therapy for retinopathy of prematurity may be associated with pulmonary hypertension risk
1. In a large cohort of infants treated for retinopathy of prematurity, those who received anti-VEGF therapy were more likely to be later treated for pulmonary hypertension (PH) than matched infants who received laser therapy. 2. After adjustment for hospital and year, the association between anti-VEGF therapy and PH was...
2minutemedicine.com
Prematurity plays significant role in mortality of premature neonates born with birth defects
1. In a large cohort of infants with birth defects, the population attributable fraction (PAF) of preterm birth for risk of neonatal death was 51.7%. 2. PAF varied substantially by specific birth defect, from 26.1% for hypoplastic left heart syndrome to 76.2% for anotia/microtia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
