thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move

The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

DeSean Jackson has lofty comparison for Lamar Jackson

DeSean Jackson has been around the NFL for a while and certainly recognizes quarterback talent. After joining the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran wide receiver offered up a Lamar Jackson take that he probably did not make lightly. The wide receiver said he sees Jackson as having similarities to Michael Vick....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in town for Browns game

BALTIMORE -- When the Ravens take on the Browns this Sunday, some special former members of the team will also be in town.The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII squad will be in Charm City this Sunday for the game as part of a 10-year reunion, and now's your chance to win some signed memorabilia from that championship squad. The team is allowing fans to 'take a spin down memory lane' for a chance for prizes in February. Click this link to spin the wheel for prizes like a picture signed by Joe Flacco, a helmet signed by Haloti Ngata and a football signed by Ed Reed. All entrants are entered to win the grand prize: an autographed Ray Lewis helmet. The Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII, also known as the Harbowl, and won 34-31 against the 49ers.This was the epic game when the lights went out mid-game, Jacoby Jones ran the ball back 109-yards for a kick return that would set a new record and Sam Koch ran the ball around for almost 10-seconds to take a safety to practically secure the Ravens win.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on performance of OT Ronnie Stanley in Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2022 season In the loss, offensive tackle Morgan Moses got hurt in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game. Meanwhile Ronnie Stanley, who was splitting time with Patrick Mekari as he continues to be on a pitch count, ended up playing the rest of the game at left tackle while Mekari moved over to the right tackle spot to replace Moses.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) available for Week 7

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) is available for Week 7's game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson was removed from the injury report on Friday and will play against Cleveland on Sunday. Our models expect him to complete 20.7 passes on 33.1 attempts, with 9.2 carries. Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are both questionable, while J.K. Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Have a Lot to Say About Alvin Kamara After TNF

Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints star, probably didn’t realize that he riled up social media Thursday night. NFL fans were convinced he was being misused against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Kamara stood up before his team minutes after they lost to the Cardinals, 42-34, and called for accountability....
