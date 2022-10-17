ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
AFP

China's Communist Party Congress to end with Xi set for third term

China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress began its closing session Saturday morning, with President Xi Jinping likely to seal an unprecedented third term in power. This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

