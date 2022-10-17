Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Rival colors and hand signs... A gang war? No, Brazil's elections
To some, rival colors and hand signs might evoke a gang war. Conservatives first started wearing yellow and green en masse during street protests in 2015 against former president Dilma Rousseff, Lula's hand-picked successor.
China's Communist Party Congress to end with Xi set for third term
China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress began its closing session Saturday morning, with President Xi Jinping likely to seal an unprecedented third term in power. This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.
