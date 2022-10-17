Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin holders waiting for a range exit should note down these points
Bitcoin continues to extend its stay within the $19,000 range and it is clear from online chatter that investors are growing impatient. Many are wondering when will Bitcoin exit the current range and whether will it be interesting or messy. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Bitcoin (BTC). The...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche unlocks more liquidity through Bitcoin, but what’s next
AVAX is finally showing a recovery sign after recently breaking through its short-term support and almost retesting its June low. A new Avalanche announcement might strengthen its potential upside by enabling more access to Bitcoin within the network. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for AVAX. Avalanche recently announced that...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] Price Analysis: 20 October
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum’s continuation chart pattern could present buying opportunities in the four-hour timeframe. The king alt registered improvements in its funding rates over the last week. Ethereum [ETH] lost...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC: Reasons why you should reconsider your shorting decision
Polygon, despite its ailing prices, witnessed an uptick in the number of daily active addresses on its network. One of the reasons for the same could be Polygon’s recent collaboration with Nubank, a large financial institution from Brazil. But the question remains, will this be a sustained growth-based relationship?
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing Polkadot’s [DOT] DeFi scene at the back of Referendum 79
Polkadot, a cryptocurrency ranked 12th in terms of market capitalization, showed massive growth in development activity across its ecosystem. Projects such as Ankr and Linear Finance strengthened DOT’s position in the DeFi space. But the pertinent question here is- Can the development activity’s increase translate itself into DOT’s price...
ambcrypto.com
Gauging if AVAX bulls can pull off a rally from this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche witnessed a reversal pattern, can it sustain a breakout rally?. The crypto’s development activity and funding rates revealed an edge for the buyers. While the trendline resistance...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin whales’ number rallies, but their holdings take a tumble- Here’s why
Still trading at the $19,000 price range, new data from Santiment revealed a gripping whale action for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. According to the blockchain analytics platform, the count of BTC addresses holding between 10 to 100 BTC and addresses that hold 10,000 to 100,000 BTC clinched their highest number of respective addresses since February 2021.
ambcrypto.com
ETH ‘billionaire’ whales hit new ATH holdings, but here’s the catch
Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,300 against the U.S. Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of major decline if it stays below $1,400 for a long time. But could the whales come to its rescue as the largest altcoin continues to see red?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum...
ambcrypto.com
Selling your Bitcoin holdings? You might want to take a look at this
We have been in a bear market for a while now, and it does not look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Of course, we cannot forget about Bitcoin [BTC], the coin with the most market capitalization and the one whose price fluctuations affect the market as a whole whether it is in an uptrend or a downtrend.
ambcrypto.com
Quant: The “streets” love QNT; evaluating its impact on price
Data from the cryptocurrency analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that Quant [QNT] saw significant social growth over the last three months. The count of its social contributors grew by over 1000% from 1003 social contributors on 1 August to an all-time high of 12,560 social contributors as of 17 October. A...
ambcrypto.com
Everything AAVE buyers need to know before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AAVE witnessed a breakout rally after an expected falling wedge reversal. The Development activity and the Open Interest unveiled an uptrend. What does this imply for AAVE’s price?
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink traders can take advantage of zigzag price patterns if…
LINK investors are still biting their fingers almost a week after its 50% drawdown from its September top. The cryptocurrency is still stuck near the current monthly low despite positive developments that might contribute to healthy long-term growth. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for LINK. Chainlink did reveal some...
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin: Decoding the AIP factor in APE’s growth story
In a recent tweet, ApeCoin revealed that 36 AIPs were in process in the last week and five new AIP ideas were submitted. This looked quite promising as it added value to the ApeCoin network. To clear the cloud, AIP refers to ApeCoin Improvement Proposals, which are suggestions intended to...
ambcrypto.com
How LUNA buyers can deploy this shorting strategy to hedge their risks
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra’s LUNA fell back into its bearish shackles after reversing from its trendline resistance. The crypto’s Social Dominance marked a declining trend while diverging with the price action....
ambcrypto.com
Assessing Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] probable response to this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakdown, can the buyers reclaim their edge?. The funding rates revealed an increasing edge for buyers but the price was yet to follow. Shiba...
ambcrypto.com
Deciphering if Cardano buyers should consider buying this ‘dip’
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano bears found renewed selling pressure and extended the coin’s descent. The crypto’s funding rates and the long/short ratio unveiled some hope for the buyers. After reversing...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] Yes, supply on exchanges is at a 4-year low, but there is more
During the intraday trading session on 18 October, the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], recorded a surge in activity across various exchanges, data from Santiment showed. According to the blockchain analytics platform, BTC saw a significant rally in the number of coins taken off exchanges and a continued decline in the asset’s supply on exchanges.
ambcrypto.com
Moola Markets exploit: It’s an October turned ‘Hacktober’ for the crypto market
In a surprising turn of events, the perpetrator behind the Moola Market exploit returned more than 93% of the stolen funds. The funds were returned just hours after the attack took place on the Celo blockchain-based platform. Exploring the exploit. On 18 October, at 4 pm UTC, an attacker started...
ambcrypto.com
These ‘ATOM’ic changes could change the course of Cosmos for good. Here’s why
Cosmos [ATOM] made it to the list of top inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol projects as of 18 October. According to the data at hand, ATOM’s weekly active users surpassed all other cryptocurrencies that made it to the list. ________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cosmos (ATOM) for 2023-24...
Comments / 0