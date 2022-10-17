ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Three deaths in Martin County include the shooter

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

Multiple shots fired at 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of three people in Martin County, including the shooter — Daquan Lamar Smith — who died Friday from injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Victims who died, believed to have been killed by Smith, on Wednesday were Ashaunti Nyquanna Hyman, 20, and Venus Shahara Bond, 49, both of 1758 Poplar Point Rd.

Orvin Orel Hyman, 47, a third victim, also of 1758 Poplar Point Rd., continues to receive medical treatment for injuries suffered during the shooting incident.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, deputies were dispatched to Poplar Point Road regarding a shooting where deputies found the two deceased victims and the third victim shot, who was then transported to ECU Health in Greenville.

Deputies determined Smith, 24, was a suspect and issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

After a search, Smith was found hiding inside his residence suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Martin General Hospital in Williamston, then later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he died Friday.

According to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning, no further information will be released until the Medical Examiner’s Office releases results from the investigation.

Agencies assisting in the investigation were Williamston Police, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

