These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Deshaun Watson Busted For Speeding 97 MPH in 70 Zone After Browns Trade
Deshaun Watson found himself in trouble in Ohio just months after he was traded to the Browns ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted for going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in June. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the star quarterback speeding in his...
What police say about 25th woman to sue Deshaun Watson: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new questions about the latest woman to sue Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the 25th woman suing him for sexual misconduct.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team is reportedly either the Chiefs or Bills, and it could decide the AFC champion
The last time we saw Odell Beckham Jr. play in an NFL football game, he, unfortunately, tore his ACL during the Rams’ win over the Bengals in Super Bowl 56. The next time we see Beckham play in an NFL football game, he seems to be positioning himself to join one of the AFC favorites this season.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third-down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on 4th-and-short. Dallas did not convert and turned the ball over on downs.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Details Emerge From Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade
NFL star Christian McCaffrey is heading back to the Bay Area. The Stanford product and Carolina Panthers star is being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Details surrounding the blockbuster trade are starting to emerge. The Niners are going all-in, to say the least. The 49ers are ...
Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them
We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
Cowboys Rookie Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
One of the Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive linemen is going to be out for the rest of the season. Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko will undergo shoulder surgery after he was added to the practice report with a shoulder injury on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
