ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third-down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on 4th-and-short. Dallas did not convert and turned the ball over on downs.
DALLAS, TX
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy