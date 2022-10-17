ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Rhonda Thurman pushes back against petition for her school board resignation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Wednesday Semillas responded to Rhonda Thurman's comments about their petition to have her removed from school board. They say they are not asking Latinx community members to speak at school board Thursday due to threats they've received following Thurman's response. However, Semillas says they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

House fire in Red Bank Wednesday, Hamilton County OEM says

RED BANK, Tenn. — No one was injured in a house fire in Red Bank Wednesday night, the Hamilton County OEM says. Several Red Bank neighbors gathered outside after a fire on Delashmitt road brought 4 fire departments to the scene. At 7:40 neighbors reported heavy smoke and flames...
RED BANK, TN
WTVCFOX

North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office

Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
CHATTANOOGA, TN

