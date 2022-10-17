Read full article on original website
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
The Price of Freedom: Honoring the life and service of Navy veteran Jim Shull
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — In the Price of Freedom we honor the life and service of a man who spent his just about his entire life serving his country and others. Jim Shull passed away on October 13. Mr. Shull was a Navy Corpsman in Vietnam. Those memories stayed with...
Organization helps expectant mothers in Chattanooga amid high inflation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders are offering new resources for parents, as inflation takes a greater toll on families. Since 1957, Family Forward has been a source of help for families in need, with the goal of providing resources to expecting mothers below the poverty line. Joyce Jackson,...
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
Man charged with stabbing victim in Bradley County home with 2 children present
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man faces charges after authorities say he stabbed another man early Tuesday morning at a home with 2 children inside, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says this happened at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on...
Rhonda Thurman pushes back against petition for her school board resignation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Wednesday Semillas responded to Rhonda Thurman's comments about their petition to have her removed from school board. They say they are not asking Latinx community members to speak at school board Thursday due to threats they've received following Thurman's response. However, Semillas says they...
House fire in Red Bank Wednesday, Hamilton County OEM says
RED BANK, Tenn. — No one was injured in a house fire in Red Bank Wednesday night, the Hamilton County OEM says. Several Red Bank neighbors gathered outside after a fire on Delashmitt road brought 4 fire departments to the scene. At 7:40 neighbors reported heavy smoke and flames...
Couple suing McMinn County School district, bus driver for bus crash that injured them
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is suing the McMinn County School district--including a bus driver, the board of education, and the director of schools--for a bus crash they say seriously injured them. The plaintiffs, Jeffery Lee Shavers and his wife Vicki, say in the lawsuit that on March...
Woman enters home, stands over sleeping couple in Bradley County, sheriff's office says
Bradley County, Tenn. — A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple's home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says this happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on NW...
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office
Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
D.A. calls Cohutta city attorney arrest a mistake by 'inexperienced' Varnell officer
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Varnell Police officer with "no real investigative experience and without doing any real investigation" arrested and charged the city attorney of Cohutta, Georgia with bribery and attempted extortion, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. In an email, Poston says the whole...
Semillas speaks about Hispanic experiences at Hamilton County School Board meeting
Supporters of Thurman and Semillas filled the Hamilton County School Board meeting room. While Semillas representatives did not address the board member by name their message was clear. The Co-Founder and Field Director of Semillas, Mo, addressed the Hamilton County School Board members Thursday evening. He calls for accountability in...
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
'I hope I didn't kill him' Catoosa County man shoots his roommate, says sheriff's office
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: (Oct. 20 2022) - Catoose County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has released more information on the arrest of a Ringgold, Georgia man. The arrest report we received says deputies responded to a gun shot wound call. When they got there, CCSO says they discovered Thomas...
Could based emergency communications platforms helps dispatchers find someone quicker
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Carbyne is an emergency communications platform that offers multiple services for emergencies. Amir Elichai is the CEO and founder of Carbyne. He says he created this company seven years ago after he was robbed at a beach. Elichai tells us he wanted to create an...
