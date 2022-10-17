Read full article on original website
Sabrina Ullman: Wonderful weekend weather before temperatures drop back to normal
Our calm weather will continue for the next couple of days. Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A west wind will become southerly after midnight. The wind will shift direction again on Saturday, this time becoming southeasterly and picking up speed....
GMN Birthdays: 10/20/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Around Town – Oct. 21, 2022
This weekend, there are ways to get active, get scared, or do both at the same time. Find your most comfortable costume, and get ready to run for your life. Saturday is the North End Nightmare 5k in Superior. It’s a Grandma’s Marathon race benefiting the Young Athletes Foundation. There’s a costume contest involved, and free Spider Dash kids races too. Pre- and post-race festivities are at Earth Rider Brewing.
‘The Sky Watched:’ Local author re-releases poetry book
Next week, Linda LeGarde Grover will re-release her poetry book, “The Sky Watched.”. “This is a collection of poems that’s really almost like a collective biography of an extended Ojibwe family in northeastern Minnesota from the beginning of creation all the way through today,” LeGarde Grover said.
Have a beer with a bot – and bring jokes
If you’ve ever desired a beer in the company of a robot, the University of Minnesota-Duluth is making that an option. Friday evening at Bent Paddle Brewing, UMD is starting Beer and Bots. Dr. Arshia Khan, a professor of computer science at UMD, created the robots, which operate in...
Sabrina Ullman: Wonderful weekend ahead with temperatures peaking on Sunday
Tonight will have overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and a light southwesterly breeze. The evening will begin mostly cloudy, but skies will clear by morning. Our Friday will have mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper fifties to low sixties. Temperatures will continue to improve going into the weekend.
Up North: Disc golfers make a difference in the Northland
While the golf courses may be closing this time of year, the weather however didn’t stop disc golfers from heading to a Throw Pink event over the weekend. Throw Pink is a nationwide non-profit organization that holds disc golf tournaments, events and fundraisers across the country. The organization this past weekend hosted an event at Olcott Park in Virginia.
Skywalk near Essentia reopening Monday
Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosts Senior Go Show
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center hosted the Senior Go Show, an event for individuals ages fifty-five and up. The expo hosted over one-hundred businesses from the Duluth area, all offering resources for older community members. The show had booths from various financial planning and healthcare businesses to travel and dining...
Minnesota Power celebrates construction of Jean Duluth Solar Project
In just a couple of months, more power of the sun will be flowing into the Minnesota Power grid. Minnesota Power dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Wednesday morning. Set off Riley Road, it is made up of 3,770 solar panels made at Heliene in Mt. Iron.
Initial findings in fatal Hermantown plane crash
Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board, after the fatal plane crash in Hermantown. Federal investigators published further details this week, without insight into what caused the plane to go down. The NTSB described what lead up to the crash, as well as weather conditions and...
Another one in the books for No. 4 UMD volleyball as they defeat Crookston at home
The No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball went into Thursday’s home game against the University of Minnesota Crookston looking for a win after dropping a game to No. 3 Concordia University, St. Paul on Saturday, October 15. Sydney Lanoue led the team in kills with 12. Madison...
UMD men’s hockey finds positives from tough road opener, ready for Wisconsin
Before facing Minnesota State University, Mankato last weekend, head coach Scott Sandelin said the series was going to be a learning experience for his University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team. That it was. The Bulldogs dropped game one Friday 6-0, then game two Saturday 2-1. The early...
Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau commits to DI Penn State men’s hockey
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team boasts three Hermantown commitments from the 2021-2022 state title team; Max Plante, Zam Plante, and Ty Hanson. This week another Hawk announced they’re going Division I, but not to the Bulldogs. Junior forward Dallas Vieau shared on Twitter he’s...
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
Duluth Police Arrest Drug Dealer
On Wednesday, October 19 Duluth Police said they arrested a 62-year-old drug dealer. The Silver Bay resident is known by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) as a methamphetamine dealer. He was taken into custody after an Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle. near the 1300 block of...
Bulldogs and Buckeyes to faceoff Friday for the first time since the NCAA title game
Exactly seven months ago on March 20, 2022 the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team finished as runners up in the NCAA championship game falling 3-2 to Ohio State University (OSU) at Penn State. This Friday the Bulldogs and Buckeyes will meet for the first time since...
Guns, drugs and nearly 100k seized in Virginia, Man arrested
A 22-year-old man is in custody following a search of a home on the 100 block of 7th Street S. in Virginia. According to the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday, October 18, following an ongoing investigation in coordination with the Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
Esko girls soccer secures first state berth since 2011
A second half goal by Ava Korby lifted Esko girls soccer past Spectrum 2-1 Tuesday night to claim the Section 7A title in front of a home crowd. This marks the Eskomos’ first state tournament berth since 2011. Kaitlyn McConnell struck first for Esko, scoring on her 16th birthday,...
