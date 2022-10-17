This weekend, there are ways to get active, get scared, or do both at the same time. Find your most comfortable costume, and get ready to run for your life. Saturday is the North End Nightmare 5k in Superior. It’s a Grandma’s Marathon race benefiting the Young Athletes Foundation. There’s a costume contest involved, and free Spider Dash kids races too. Pre- and post-race festivities are at Earth Rider Brewing.

3 HOURS AGO