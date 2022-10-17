Family of man fatally shot by deputy holds candlelight vigil

WINDSOR, Wis. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Dane County deputy last week held a vigil Sunday at the site of the shooting.

Quantaze Campbell , 46, of Madison was shot and killed at a Super 8 hotel in Windsor last Thursday. The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting but has not shared any additional details about the incident. The deputy who shot Campbell was put on administrative assignment, per department policy.

On Sunday, Campbell’s family, friends and others gathered at the Super 8 to honor his memory and demand answers as to why he was killed.

“The police need to admit to what they did. I heard this man was unarmed, didn’t have any weapons,” family friend Jewel Adams said. “That’s no cause to be shot down like a dog. That’s no cause to lose your life.”

Speaking with News 3 Now last week, Campbell’s family said they plan to meet with the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation in order to get more answers.

