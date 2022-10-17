Read full article on original website
KVOE
Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case
A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants. The Sheriff’s...
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
4 Topekans face charges of endangering a child
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation. According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Sibert, […]
Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
KVOE
Man accused of attempted murder to begin court proceedings in Lyon County this week
A first court appearance is set for Monday afternoon in a Lyon County attempted murder case. Matthew Schroeder, 41, stands accused of attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated domestic battery. He’s also accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and criminal restraint. Details have not been announced, but court records indicate Schroeder allegedly tried to kill a woman Thursday.
Rollover crash on I-35 in Lyon County sends 18-year-old to hospital
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County teenager was taken to the hospital after her car flipped onto its rooftop Wednesday on I-35. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 2004 Chevy Tahoe was going south on I-35 around 5:00 p.m., when the driver lost control and rolled to the right shoulder before coming to […]
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for attempted murder, other crimes
A Lawrence man who was convicted of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend and one of his friends was sentenced in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday to more than 13 years in prison for that incident and several other crimes. Charles Darnell Thomas, 38, was found guilty in August...
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for suspect after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit
Emporia Police are looking for a man after what officers say was a pair of connected chases early Wednesday afternoon. Officers say they noticed a traffic stop near 12th and Lawrence around 1 pm. The driver allegedly did not stop and went north before crashing near 15th and Sherwood. A short foot pursuit followed but the suspect got away.
KVOE
Sentencing planned Wednesday for man who allegedly tried to bring contraband into Lyon County Jail
Sentencing is ahead for a man who has pleaded no contest to trying to bring contraband into the Lyon County Jail this past summer. Temple Riggs pleaded no contest last month. Riggs allegedly tried to bring drug paraphernalia to the jail in June. Initial charges of drug and paraphernalia possession were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
KVOE
Several Lyon County fire departments battling combination vehicle-grass fire
Lyon County firefighters are dealing with a vehicle and grass fire Friday morning. Miller and Reading firefighters were dispatched to Roads 240 and V shortly before 11 am. Early indications are the incident started with a gran truck and became a grass fire about 15 minutes after the initial call. Details are pending.
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Keith Gaylord at Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, officials arrested Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, as a second suspect in the murder of Keith Gaylord. TPD...
WIBW
Driver arrested after inoperable taillights lead to discovery of drugs, warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after officials stopped him for inoperable taillights and found drugs and a warrant out for the driver’s arrest. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott A. Williams, 29, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible felony...
KVOE
Area agencies receiving federal funds for strengthening law enforcement, preventing crime
Agencies in three area counties are receiving federal funds for law enforcement and crime prevention. The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a better than $43,000 grant for the Fifth District Community Corrections Department involving Lyon and Chase counties. The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office will receive $58,000, while the Council Grove Police Department will receive $36,000.
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
WIBW
One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
