Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix homeowner at gunpoint

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is searching for a suspect after a Phoenix homeowner was robbed at gunpoint near 40th Street and Camelback Road in September. Police say the victim had arrived at home at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. When they went inside, the suspect backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into their driveway and entered the house through the front door.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman

An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call

PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash

MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week. Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole

Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested

PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
PHOENIX, AZ

