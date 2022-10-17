Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix homeowner at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is searching for a suspect after a Phoenix homeowner was robbed at gunpoint near 40th Street and Camelback Road in September. Police say the victim had arrived at home at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. When they went inside, the suspect backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into their driveway and entered the house through the front door.
ABC 15 News
Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman
An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
KTAR.com
Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call
PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
ABC 15 News
Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash
MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
AZFamily
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
Valley middle-schooler tells school counselor that unknown male grabbed her while walking from school
PHOENIX — A student at Kyrene School District reported a scary encounter after she left her middle school Wednesday. Phoenix police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when the student was walking from the Altadeña campus to a nearby YMCA. In a letter to parents, the district...
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
AZFamily
Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
AZFamily
Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week. Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.
AZFamily
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. We have a video from a witness's perspective.
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
AZFamily
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him. On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned...
AZFamily
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
ABC 15 News
Man in extremely critical condition after being hit by car near 56th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after a crash near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Friday morning. The collision occurred near 56th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say a vehicle struck a man, only described as elderly, in the area, causing the victim to suffer serious injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
