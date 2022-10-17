ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Shawnee County Commissioner candidate Pam Foster previews goals if elected

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2022 general election is about three weeks away. Pam Foster, who’s running for Shawnee County Commission, joined 27 News Monday to talk about her campaign.

Car chase ends after hitting two vehicles, suspect on the run

Foster is running against current commissioner Bill Riphahn . Most recently, she worked at Washburn University as an equal opportunity director, Title IX coordinator and ADA coordinator.

“I think my biggest strength is that I listen. I consider all the facts before I make a decision and I look at both sides of every story,” Foster said. “And I think I do good research. To me, that’s my biggest strength. I don’t make decisions for myself or based on personal opinion. I make decisions based on the facts as they’re presented to me.”

Foster said if elected, she hopes to help enhance Shawnee County Parks & Recreation, support law enforcement, and create a budget that prevents the increase of taxes.

For more information on her campaign, click here .

KSNT News

KSNT News

