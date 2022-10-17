ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Midwest City police search for suspect in drive-by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police say a suspect is still on the run after a drive-by shooting in a Midwest City Neighborhood Thursday. Police say the victim is a 17-year-old and he was in a garage at a house when the shooter started firing. This happened on McGreggor Drive...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job. Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police investigate stabbing between two 'friends'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Midwest City Police are investigating a double stabbing between two men near Northeast 16th Street and Spencer Road. Police on the scene say two friends got into an argument that escalated to them stabbing each other. One of the male suspects showed up at a residence, claiming to have been stabbed in the leg.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Tuttle woman arrested for Larceny of a Vehicle

On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Grady County Deputy Hayden Jarrett was notified by Grady County Dispatch of a stolen vehicle reported in Tuttle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party (RP). The RP told the deputy her truck had been stolen that day while she was at work. The RP last saw the vehicle at approximately 8:30 a.m. that morning.
TUTTLE, OK
kswo.com

Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy