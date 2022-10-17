Read full article on original website
KOCO
OSBI needs help identifying suspects, vehicle associated with murder of Bethany man
BETHANY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying the suspects and vehicle associated with the murder of a Bethany man. Special agents need the public’s help to identify two men and a vehicle tied to the murder of a Bethany man in July 2022.
OCPD Respond To Deadly Assault In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to the scene of a fatal assault with a deadly weapon near Southeast 29th Street and I-35. Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. So far there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Midwest City police search for suspect in drive-by
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police say a suspect is still on the run after a drive-by shooting in a Midwest City Neighborhood Thursday. Police say the victim is a 17-year-old and he was in a garage at a house when the shooter started firing. This happened on McGreggor Drive...
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job. Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office stakeout for one leads to two other arrests
What began as a stakeout for one wanted man, led to the arrest of two others in an unexpected turn of events for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon.
Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month. Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
KOCO
Midwest City police investigate stabbing between two 'friends'
OKLAHOMA CITY — Midwest City Police are investigating a double stabbing between two men near Northeast 16th Street and Spencer Road. Police on the scene say two friends got into an argument that escalated to them stabbing each other. One of the male suspects showed up at a residence, claiming to have been stabbed in the leg.
KOCO
Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Tuttle woman arrested for Larceny of a Vehicle
On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Grady County Deputy Hayden Jarrett was notified by Grady County Dispatch of a stolen vehicle reported in Tuttle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party (RP). The RP told the deputy her truck had been stolen that day while she was at work. The RP last saw the vehicle at approximately 8:30 a.m. that morning.
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
kswo.com
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
Man Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side
A suspect in a stabbing and armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department Sunday afternoon. The post Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
news9.com
Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning. Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with...
Oklahoma City Police Officers, Suspect Identified After Deadly SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police released new information on a deadly police shooting over the weekend. Two officers were placed on routine administrative leave on Sunday following the southwest Oklahoma City shooting that killed 21-year-old Sergio Gruver. Police said Gruver threatened officers and his family with a knife at a home near...
