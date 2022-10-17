Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
cleveland19.com
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
wksu.org
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
WKYC
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
cityofmentor.com
Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence
Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mad Rabbit Tattoo touts successes in 'Shark Tank' update
Two former Ohioans appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Oct. 14 to give an update on their company’s success since appearing previously in 2021. Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo, a tattoo after-care and skincare company based in Los Angeles, returned to the show following an initial $500,000 commitment from “Shark” Mark Cuban in exchange for a 12% stake in their company.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Cleveland shooting: 5 people wounded at barbershop
CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, three critically, after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon at a Cleveland barbershop, authorities said. There were no fatalities at the scene, WEWS-TV reported. Four people were taken to an area hospital, and the fifth victim walked away from the scene, according to the television station.
Cause of death revealed for teen Ethan Liming who was found dead near basketball court at I Promise School in Akron, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 18, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the cause of death of Ethan Liming who was found dead near the basketball court...
Breeze Airways to provide nonstop flights from Akron-Canton Airport to Orlando; fares as low as $39 one-way
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — It didn't take long for Akron-Canton Airport to come up with a new way for passengers to get to Orlando, Florida after the pullout of Spirit Airlines. On Wednesday, CAK announced that starting in March of 2023, Breeze Airways will provide nonstop service to Orlando on Wednesdays and Fridays. Fares will be as low as $39 one-way.
cleveland19.com
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Princeton University student with ties to Cleveland has been missing since early Friday morning. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her dorm on campus around 3:00 a.m. Friday, according to the school, which sent alerts via email and social media Monday night. It’s unclear...
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
‘He targeted them’: Owner speaks out after 5 shot at Cleveland barber shop
Police are investigating after five people were shot at a barbershop in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.
