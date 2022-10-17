Read full article on original website
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and More — Here Are the Top Contenders to Replace UK PM Liz Truss
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bringing to a close a brief 44-day tenure mired by "mini-budget" chaos, economic turmoil and political infighting. Truss said she will remain in place as caretaker prime minister until a successor is named, with a leadership contest expected to take place over the next week.
Embattled UK PM Liz Truss Holds Crunch Talks as Political Crisis Escalates
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly locked in discussions with a key member of the Conservative Party who oversees leadership challenges, as speculation mounts that her tenure is nearing an end. Downing Street is due to give a statement at 1:30 p.m. London time. Truss is...
The Chaotic 24 Hours That Rocked Britain's Political Scene and Left the UK Leaderless
LONDON — An extraordinary few days in British politics plunged embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss into turmoil, ultimately leading to her resignation on Thursday afternoon. Truss has stepped down following a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and which led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party.
A Timeline of What Happens Next Following UK PM Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after just 44 days in office, firing the starting gun on yet another Conservative Party leadership contest. It means Truss becomes Britain's shortest-serving prime minister in history and the third Conservative leader to quit in as many years. Her resignation kickstarts the search for a new leader at a time when the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis and a looming economic recession.
