Cleveland, OH

Record breaker: Myles Garrett takes Browns’ all-time sack record

By Danielle Cotterman
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Browns’ franchise has a new record in the books.

As the Cleveland Browns took on the New England Patriots, Myles Garrett broke a Browns’ record with a sack-fumble in the first quarter.

Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban

According to the Browns , the play was Garrett’s fourth sack of the season and 62.5 of his career, This broke the franchise sack record previously held by Clay Matthews that was set back in 1993 with 62 sacks.

@John_Sabol

During the play, Garrett sacked and stripped the ball from the Patriot’s quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Bengals team up with Kettering Health

According to the Browns, when Garrett entered the 2022 season he needed four sacks to break the record.

You can read more about his success in making those sacks, here .

WDTN

WDTN

