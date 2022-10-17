Record breaker: Myles Garrett takes Browns’ all-time sack record

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Browns’ franchise has a new record in the books.

As the Cleveland Browns took on the New England Patriots, Myles Garrett broke a Browns’ record with a sack-fumble in the first quarter.

According to the Browns , the play was Garrett’s fourth sack of the season and 62.5 of his career, This broke the franchise sack record previously held by Clay Matthews that was set back in 1993 with 62 sacks.

During the play, Garrett sacked and stripped the ball from the Patriot’s quarterback Bailey Zappe.

According to the Browns, when Garrett entered the 2022 season he needed four sacks to break the record.

