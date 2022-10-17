ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge

NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man carrying improvised explosive devices, metal pipe bombs. Benjamin D. Dahm was placed into custody immediately after the discovery by Groton Town Police Officers. Initially, police responded to a medical call for an individual in the area of 516 Gold Star...
GROTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Man killed in Hartford's 32nd homicide of year

HARTFORD — Police say a local man was fatally shot early Friday morning, bringing the city’s 2022 homicide count to 32. Hartford police identified the man as Raymond Lewis, 54, of Wethersfield Avenue. Hartford police said officers responded to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested

A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
insideedition.com

Man Accused of Killing 2 Cops Played High School Football With Aaron Hernandez

Three high school football teammates became cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Nick Brutcher and Alex Ryng all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Hernandez became a famous professional football player before he was convicted of murder in 2015. Ryng shot his wife to death before turning the gun on himself. Last week, the ambush murders of two police officers were carried out by the third high school teammate, Brutcher.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown

Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI

On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
SEYMOUR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation

SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy