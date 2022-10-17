Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge
NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man carrying improvised explosive devices, metal pipe bombs. Benjamin D. Dahm was placed into custody immediately after the discovery by Groton Town Police Officers. Initially, police responded to a medical call for an individual in the area of 516 Gold Star...
CT teen killer sentenced to 37 years
A 19-year-old Stamford man convicted of killing a man when he was 15 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison – three years shy of the maximum
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Hope Public Can Assist in Identifying Trio of Females Sought in Relation to Mall Larceny
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to help identify a trio female suspects sought in connection with a larceny complaint in the city. The three females sought are pictured in this story. The first unknown female (shown pointing to the left) is described by Townsend as having black...
sheltonherald.com
Man killed in Hartford's 32nd homicide of year
HARTFORD — Police say a local man was fatally shot early Friday morning, bringing the city’s 2022 homicide count to 32. Hartford police identified the man as Raymond Lewis, 54, of Wethersfield Avenue. Hartford police said officers responded to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around...
Suspected Auburn Thief Hoped To Look Good For Mugshot After Allegedly Swiping $21K In Jewelry
A 28-year-old Waterbury, CT., man made nearly every mistake he could before he allegedly stole $21,500 in jewelry from an Auburn mall earlier this week, police said. Jaquel Newsome was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a quick-thinking cop noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot and trusted his instincts to check it out, the Auburn Police Department said.
Bristol Press
'There is no doubt they loved being police officers': Thousands honor fallen Bristol officers at funeral
Two Bristol police officers fatally shot last week in a deliberant plot to lure them to a local home were remembered Friday by thousands and thousands of fellow officers in a ceremony worthy only of exactly what they are: heroes. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to...
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested
A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
Bristol Press
Fundraiser to take place this weekend to show support to Bristol police officer who took down cop killer
BRISTOL – Police this weekend will be raising money for the families of two officers fatally shot last week, as well as funds that will be donated to the K9 fund in honor of the officer who survived the slaying. The fundraiser will take place Sunday, from noon to...
insideedition.com
Man Accused of Killing 2 Cops Played High School Football With Aaron Hernandez
Three high school football teammates became cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Nick Brutcher and Alex Ryng all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Hernandez became a famous professional football player before he was convicted of murder in 2015. Ryng shot his wife to death before turning the gun on himself. Last week, the ambush murders of two police officers were carried out by the third high school teammate, Brutcher.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown
Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
Body cam video shows terrifying moments after man opens fire on CT officers
Seconds after Bristol Police officers walked into an ambush, the lone surviving officer, Alec Lurato, 26, who was shot in the leg, managed to get back to his cruiser and call for help.
Canterbury man gets 9 years for illegally owning machine gun while doing heroin
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Canterbury man will spend nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms — including two machine guns — while using a controlled substance. Andres Vasquez, who is out on bond, will be required to report to prison to start his sentence on Jan. 5, according to an […]
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
lD Released Of 19-Year-Old Killed In Waterbury Crash Just Days Before His Scheduled Wedding
Police have released the identity of a 19-year-old Connecticut man and member of the Connecticut National Guard killed in a two-vehicle crash just days before his wedding. Josue Alicea-Tirado, of Waterbury, was killed in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt....
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Journal Inquirer
Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation
SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
