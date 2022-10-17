Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion

BOSTON (WWLP) – Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 54-year-old Eric Rogers of Revere, 44-year-old Michael McMahon of Boston, and 50-year-old Brian Kelley of Duxbury have been indicted on charges related to extortion, witness intimidation, and illegal bookmaking.

The multi-year investigation into illegal bookmaking, loan sharking, money laundering, and organized crime was conducted by the AG’s Gaming Enforcement Division and the Massachusetts State Police Special Service Section, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Eric Rogers is charged with the following:

Extortion (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Extortion

Witness Intimidation

Use of a Telephone for Gaming

Conspiracy to Use Telephone for Gaming

Rogers was arrested and arraigned on Friday and is being held on $75,000 bail the conditions are that he surrenders his passport, is monitored via GPS with a 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. curfew, and stays away from victims and witnesses.

Michael McMahon is charged with the following:

Extortion

Conspiracy to Commit Extortion

Organizing and Promoting Illegal Gaming

Criminal Usury

Money Laundering

Registering Bets

Conspiracy to Register Bets

Use of a Telephone for Gaming

Conspiracy to Use Telephone for Gaming

Brian Kelley is charged with the following:

Money Laundering

Registering Bets

Conspiracy to Register Bets

Use of a Telephone for Gaming

Conspiracy to Use Telephone for Gaming

The AG’s Office alleges that from 2017 to 2019, McMahon ran a large-scale illegal bookmaking enterprise that generated between $1 million to $2 million annually. All bets were placed through a website run by an offshore gaming company based in Costa Rica.

The AG’s Office alleges that Kelley was an employee of the gaming company who collected cash payments from illegal bookmakers, including McMahon, then delivered large bundles of U.S. currency in person via flights to Costa Rica as part of an elaborate money laundering scheme. Kelley is alleged to have earned significant income from this illegal scheme, which he then laundered through various residential properties. McMahon is alleged to have made more than $234,000 in cash payments to Kelley over a 20-month period.

The AG’s Office alleges that Rogers collected two extortion payments of $10,000 in 2019 from McMahon in exchange for the right to operate an illegal book with permission from a larger, organized criminal syndicate. The AG’s Office further alleges that Rogers and McMahon extorted vast sums of U.S. currency from a bettor under McMahon’s illegal bookmaking enterprise who initially refused to pay a debt, threatening violence, and using Rogers’ reputation as an organized crime associate to force payment from the victim.

McMahon and Kelley will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

