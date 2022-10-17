Duplin County road closures for rail repair start Tuesday

WARSAW, N.C. – To complete railroad repair, a portion of N.C. 24 in Duplin County is scheduled to be closed for about two days.

CSX will close N.C. 24 (West College Street) between Railroad Street and Front Street to allow their crews to repair the railroad crossing. The area will close at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 and reopen at 5 p.m. the next day, Oct. 19.

During the closure, drivers should use Interstate 40 and U.S. 117 (Pine Street) as a detour.

The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution near crews and working and allow extra time in their commute for the detour.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .

