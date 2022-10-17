ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built

DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose

REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County veterinarian arraigned on animal cruelty charge

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Ray Township veterinarian with one count of animal abuse. On Tuesday, October 11, a video was posted to YouTube showing Wayne Gilchrist beating and choking one of his dogs. Gilchrist’s son recorded the abuse and shared it online.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kroger delivery arrives in greater Detroit region

Delivery service from Kroger is coming to Metro Detroit. The approximately 135,000-square-foot facility, situated on Wahrman Road in Romulus, will reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. The company said it will use cutting-edge technology to shop and transport groceries. From temperature-controlled vans and machine learning algorithms that...
ROMULUS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old Shaunda Green vanished from Ypsilanti 39 years ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Shaunda Green has been missing from Ypsilanti since she was 13 years old. Green was last seen on Oct. 15, 1983. That was 39 years ago. She would be 52 years old now. Green had black hair, brown eyes, stood 5′7′' tall and weighed 130 pounds...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy