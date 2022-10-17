Read full article on original website
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
Live stream: Whitmer, Dixon answer questions at Detroit Economic Club forum
DETROIT – Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon will each have solo time on stage to answer a series of questions and state their case to lead our important state as Michigan’s governor - hosted by the Detroit Economic Club, moderated by Local 4′s Christy McDonald.
Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built
DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose
REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
Macomb County veterinarian arraigned on animal cruelty charge
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Ray Township veterinarian with one count of animal abuse. On Tuesday, October 11, a video was posted to YouTube showing Wayne Gilchrist beating and choking one of his dogs. Gilchrist’s son recorded the abuse and shared it online.
Kroger delivery arrives in greater Detroit region
Delivery service from Kroger is coming to Metro Detroit. The approximately 135,000-square-foot facility, situated on Wahrman Road in Romulus, will reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. The company said it will use cutting-edge technology to shop and transport groceries. From temperature-controlled vans and machine learning algorithms that...
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
‘My car is my livelihood’: Detroit mother of 5 desperate for help after someone sets car on fire
DETROIT – A Detroit mother of five is desperate for help after somebody set her car on fire. That mother, Sophia Zamora, says she needs to get a new car and move out of that neighborhood. “My son came running from downstairs to my room, banging on my door...
Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
Man still unidentified 23 years after skeletal remains found on Belle Isle in Detroit
DETROIT – Skeletal remains were discovered along the banks of Lake Tacoma on Belle Isle in Detroit 23 years ago. Officials believe the remains were those of a Black man between the ages of 18 and 50. He still hasn’t been identified. The remains were discovered on October...
Community mourns death of seventh grader hit by car in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A community is mourning after the death of a seventh grader who was hit bay a car while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights. Joey Smith was just 12 years old when he was riding his bike home after a football game on Friday (Oct. 14) at Annapolis High School.
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
13-year-old Shaunda Green vanished from Ypsilanti 39 years ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Shaunda Green has been missing from Ypsilanti since she was 13 years old. Green was last seen on Oct. 15, 1983. That was 39 years ago. She would be 52 years old now. Green had black hair, brown eyes, stood 5′7′' tall and weighed 130 pounds...
Power cut, windows smashed, fencing torn apart overnight at Detroit Dog Rescue building
DETROIT – Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said someone broke into their building overnight and cut the power, smashed windows, and tore apart fencing. The incident happened during the early morning hours Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the Detroit Dog Rescue location on the city’s east side. “All the...
Woman fatally shot in back of head while working as Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager is in custody after a 49-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning while working as a Lyft driver in Oakland County, authorities report. At about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the woman was reportedly working for the ride hailing app, driving...
Detroit police halt landfill search for Zion Foster’s remains, murder investigation continues
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has submitted a warrant for murder in the case of Zion Foster. Police spent the last five months searching for Foster’s body in a Macomb County landfill, but that search is now over, as they still have not found the remains of the 17-year-old.
