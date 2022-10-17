Read full article on original website
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white. For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and...
First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches
It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
U.P. city sees 17 inches of October snow
The Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snow, but a mid-October flurry carrying a lot of snow has already hit hard.
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 57-year-old man killed over the weekend in a UTV accident. Investigators said Mark Balas, of Winchester, was operating a UTV through a wooded area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night when he drove off of an embankment, struck a rock and flipped. The crash happened on private property about 8 miles north of Manitowish Waters.
