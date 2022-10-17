ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Breeze Airways adding flights from Las Vegas to San Bernardino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breeze Airways is adding a new route connecting Las Vegas with Southern California. The airline announced it would launch twice-weekly flights from San Bernardino International Airport to Southern Nevada. Flights are scheduled to begin on Feb. 16 and run on Thursdays and Sundays. Introductory fares...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Decision 2022: Where to find early voting sites around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting begins in Clark County on Saturday, Oct. 22, for this year's general election. Races in this year's election include contests for all Nevada statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up LGBTQ event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested after police say he sent a threatening message to an upcoming LGBTQ community event. Michael Zahara was arrested on Saturday after detectives threatened to "shoot up" a community event held by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Nevada planned for Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tacotarian plant-based Mexican eatery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local taco shop has been ditching the meat for four years, and with five locations, it looks like the plant-based tacos from Tacotarian are here to stay. Joining us now with more are founders Kristen Corral and Regina Simmons.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada State Athletic Commission wants charges against Sheriff Joe Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Athletic Commission chair threatens potential charges against Sheriff Joe Lombardo during the commission meeting on Tuesday after the sheriff didn't come to answer questions in relation to the death of a UNLV student. Chairman Stephen Cloobeck said he wanted Sheriff Lombardo to provide...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

