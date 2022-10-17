Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
news3lv.com
Breeze Airways adding flights from Las Vegas to San Bernardino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breeze Airways is adding a new route connecting Las Vegas with Southern California. The airline announced it would launch twice-weekly flights from San Bernardino International Airport to Southern Nevada. Flights are scheduled to begin on Feb. 16 and run on Thursdays and Sundays. Introductory fares...
news3lv.com
Decision 2022: Where to find early voting sites around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting begins in Clark County on Saturday, Oct. 22, for this year's general election. Races in this year's election include contests for all Nevada statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats...
news3lv.com
Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate addresses son's arrest in shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada state senator and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate is speaking out about the arrest of her son in a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night. Pat Spearman addressed the media in a press conference Friday afternoon out of the North Las...
news3lv.com
Couple sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend's father at Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple who pleaded guilty to killing the girlfriend's father and setting his Las Vegas home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero both received 22 years to life, a district court spokesperson...
news3lv.com
Man arrested after threatening to shoot up LGBTQ event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested after police say he sent a threatening message to an upcoming LGBTQ community event. Michael Zahara was arrested on Saturday after detectives threatened to "shoot up" a community event held by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Nevada planned for Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police detective arrested for felony charges after fight with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police detective was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with his girlfriend Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers were called around 5:33 a.m. on Oct. 20 to a report of a family disturbance near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads...
news3lv.com
Tacotarian plant-based Mexican eatery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local taco shop has been ditching the meat for four years, and with five locations, it looks like the plant-based tacos from Tacotarian are here to stay. Joining us now with more are founders Kristen Corral and Regina Simmons.
news3lv.com
Grand jury indicts ex-county official on murder charge for journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist has been indicted for murder. A grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Telles on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with a victim 60 years of age or older. The charge was filed in Clark County District Court on Thursday.
news3lv.com
Fentanyl a 'top priority' for the DEA, no concerns of appearing in trick-or-treat bags
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fentanyl remains a top concern for the local Drug Enforcement Administration office in Las Vegas, but parents shouldn’t be too worried about the synthetic opioid appearing in trick-or-treat bags this Halloween, according to the agency. “They should not be especially concerned about that occurring,”...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Athletic Commission wants charges against Sheriff Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Athletic Commission chair threatens potential charges against Sheriff Joe Lombardo during the commission meeting on Tuesday after the sheriff didn't come to answer questions in relation to the death of a UNLV student. Chairman Stephen Cloobeck said he wanted Sheriff Lombardo to provide...
Picture shows accused Las Vegas child murderer choking victim’s sister, 7, prosecutors say
The sister of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer drew a picture of her brother’s accused killer choking her, which was shown to a grand jury, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
news3lv.com
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
Las Vegas man arrested in 1996 rape cold case after DNA evidence processed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police made an arrest last week in a 26-year-old unsolved rape case, documents said. Cotton Sutcliffe, 59, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her in late 1996, documents said. The day of the incident, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted […]
Las Vegas police investigate inmate’s death at Clark County Detention Center
Metro police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.
Footage released of police shooting, arrest of suspect accused of killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released footage Monday showing a police shooting that killed 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai and the subsequent arrest of a suspect last week. Officer Thai was one of two officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call just after 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Flamingo Road near […]
news3lv.com
'No more Animal Foundation': Protestors urge city to step in with shelter operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of protestors filled Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, demanding local officials intervene with the Animal Foundation. This comes after a recent respiratory illness outbreak at the shelter leading to more than 70 sick dogs. Protestors lined up outside of City Hall in the...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed neighbor during argument over parking
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor at a residence near the southeast valley Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tipper Ave. near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. The two men were arguing about parking before […]
Comments / 3