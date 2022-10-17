Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
merrillfotonews.com
Gerald “Jerry” Richard Moeck
Gerald “Jerry” Richard Moeck, age 83 of Woodruff, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 18th at Minocqua Health and Rehab. Jerry was born on December 5, 1938 in Merrill, WI the son of Otto and Ella (nee Neubauer) Moeck. He graduated from Wausau High School and later married Judith A. Schneider on June 11, 1960. He worked for Wisconsin Fuel and Light for 30 years and when they were bought by Wisconsin Public Service, he worked for them for 8 months. He also owned and operated Yellow Cab in Wausau and also drove for Herrell Trucking. Jerry was a fisherman at heart, enjoyed playing cards and an avid horse shoe player at Minocqua Health and Rehab. Jerry was always tinkering and fixing things; he loved old cars and had a 1930 Model A.
merrillfotonews.com
Susan Marie Kretchmer
Susan Marie Kretschmer, Saginaw, Michigan, Formerly of Rockford, Illinois. The daughter of Leonard Kretschmer and the late Nancy (Borelli) Kretschmer, Susan was born on July 13, 1971 in Merrill, WI. She graduated from Delta College, with her bachelor’s degree of Office Professions, Office Assistant. She enjoyed playing darts and lighthouses. Above all, Susan cherished the time spent with her loved ones.
merrillfotonews.com
Brian Kriehn
Brian Kriehn, age 62, of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2022 at his home. A memorial gathering in memory of Brian will take place on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hillside Church in Merrill, 1501 Pier St. Merrill, WI. 54452 at 12 p.m. Brian was born the son...
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
merrillfotonews.com
Man and woman found dead in Merrill apartment
Authorities responded to a multi-family apartment building on N. Memorial Dr. in Merrill on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, for a 911 call indicating two individuals at the residence were not breathing. Per the Merrill Fire Department, Medic 62 and 63 of the Merrill Fire Department, along with law enforcement, responded....
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Police Department: A look at 22 months of change
Retirements, new hires, new roles reflect an evolving MPD. The Merrill Police Department (MPD) experienced significant staff changes in the last couple of years. Many of Merrill’s finest officers in blue had been with the Department long-term, so it was bound to happen. Long-familiar officers began to retire, and new names and faces took their place. “It’s a normal, anticipated cycle but still a little bittersweet,” Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett said back in early 2021.
merrillfotonews.com
Winningham receives Certified Funeral Service Professional designation
Anna Lynn Winningham of Merrill, a Licensed Funeral Director and Manager at Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Merrill, recently received the designation of Certified Funeral Service Professional (CFSP) from the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice (APFSP). The APFSP, founded in 1976, recognizes practitioners who have voluntarily entered...
merrillfotonews.com
This Saturday, Oct. 22: Zumba for Jessi’s Wish
This Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Zumba instructor Pamela Murphy of Merrill will host a Zumba Gold event at the MARC, 1100 Marc Dr. in Merrill, to raise money for Jessi’s Wish. The cost? There will be no traditional class fee associated with this event. Rather, Murphy is asking participants to make a donation to Jessi’s Wish instead. “Let’s fight breast cancer together,” Murphy said.
merrillfotonews.com
Deer Hides benefit disabled at Lions Camp
Once again area Lions Clubs are collecting deer hides to benefit children and adults with disabilities. All proceeds from the deer hides will be used to support Wisconsin Lions Camp. The Wisconsin Lions Camp began in 1956 and has been dedicated to providing a quality camping experience for people with...
merrillfotonews.com
MAPS accepts September donations
The following donations were approved and/or accepted at the Sept. 28, 2022, Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Directors meeting:. Funds from the Community Foundation valued at $2,500 for Merrill Marching Band Tournament of the Roses travel expenses; funds from Ruth & Tom Wrysinski valued at $40.00 for the Judi BeVier-North Memorial Fund; donations from the Optimist Club of Merrill for Prairie River Middle School to include funds for The Nest valued at $100.00 and clothing and hygiene supply needs valued at $200.00; granola bars and fruit snacks from Kimberly Nowak valued at $30.00 for students in need at Prairie River Middle School (PRMS); water bottles from Jeremy & Mariah Klade valued at $85.00 for providing PRMS students with water; a backpack, notebook, crayons, and other school supplies from Jean Henrichs valued at $40.00 for student needs at PRMS; funds from Brickner’s Park City valued at $50.00 for PBIS needs at Kate Goodrich Elementary School; a check from Fidelity Charitable valued at $500.00 for needs in the Band Program; a check from Linda L. English valued at $1,305.00 for repainting of the bluejay logo at Jay Stadium; a check from the Class of 1962 valued at $500.00 for Merrill Marching Band Tournament of the Roses travel expenses; fresh corn from Nicklaus Farms valued at $50.00 for anyone to take; two checks from Gary & Mary Schwartz of Pine Ridge Mobil valued at $1,000.00 as a yearly matching donation to the Merrill High School Fab Lab; and four 2-topping pizzas from Hugo’s Pizza valued at $64.00 for helping families at Pine River School for Young Learners.
merrillfotonews.com
Aspirus Merrill provides free meals and flu vaccines
Aspirus Merrill Hospital (AMR) staff provided free flu vaccines as well as a spaghetti meal during a drive-through clinic for the Merrill community on September 29, 2022. “We are extremely proud to be able to provide this service to the Merrill community,” says Jane Bentz, Aspirus Merrill Hospital Foundation Director. “Today was a great success for the foundation and the city of Merrill.”
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Bluejays beat the Hodags but lose to Mosinee, now heading into the WIAA playoffs
On Oct. 14, 2022, the Merrill Bluejay Varsity Football Team played host to Mosinee and the Bluejays wore pink jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness. The Bluejays were off to a great start, scoring the first and lone touchdown of the first quarter in Friday night’s game with a two-yard run, though they failed to make the two-point conversion.
merrillfotonews.com
Letters to the Editor
We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
merrillfotonews.com
CENTRAL WI NARCOTICS TASK FORCE MAJOR CASE YIELDS NUMEROUS FEDERAL CONVICTIONS
WAUSAU, Wis. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin issued a press release yesterday (shown below) detailing the conviction and sentencing of Levi Bagne. This conviction was one of several as part of an investigation led by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF).
merrillfotonews.com
Bridges Virtual Academy of MAPS named Niche’s 2023 #1 Best Online High School in Wisconsin
On Oct. 10, 2022, Bridges Virtual Academy (BVA), a K4-12 online school chartered by the Merrill Area Public School (MAPS) district, announced they were recognized by Niche as the 2023 #1 Best Online High School in Wisconsin. Niche is the “market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families,” providing in-depth profiles on every school and college in America with over 140 million reviews and ratings.
merrillfotonews.com
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 1:54 a.m. a caller reported a vehicle drove past his residence and a passenger was hanging out of the window and tried opening his vehicle doors on his parked vehicle. When he exited the residence, the vehicle left at a high rate of speed. A short time later, a second caller reported the same activity at another location in the city. Both provided a matching vehicle description of the suspect vehicle. An officer located the vehicle in the area of the second report and stopped the vehicle. The occupants denied the allegations; however, two of the passengers were found to have been consuming intoxicants, although they were not 21. They were cited for underage drinking.
Comments / 0