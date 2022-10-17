Read full article on original website
Police arrest person of interest in Green Bay shooting that killed 5-year-old
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have arrested Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 5-year-old earlier this week. The shooting took place on the city's east side Monday, killing Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. Police believe Leavy-Carter, 35, was connected to the Amy Street incident.
Sheriff's officials release timeline for Pulaski area bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff's Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in the...
Man accused of shooting mother, stepfather heard 'voice' telling him to kill, police say
OCONTO, Wis. (WLUK) -- David Steinmetz told police he heard a voice telling him he "had to take a life" in the time leading to up when he admitted killing his mother and her husband on Oct. 1 in Little Suamico, according to charges filed Thursday. Steinmetz, 27, is charged...
Woman sentenced in fatal 106 mph Appleton crash
APPLETON (WLUK) – Irma Garcia was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a fatal traffic crash in which she was driving 106 mph on a city street. Garcia, 20, previously pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide for the Sept. 17, 2021, crash which killed Silia Hurula, 50.
Police locate car connected to person of interest in shooting that killed 5-year-old
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have found the vehicle connected to a person of interest in a Green Bay shooting that left a 5-year-old girl dead earlier this week. Green Bay police confirmed Wednesday evening that they found the dark green Mercury Milan sedan. Police say the vehicle has front-end damage and will be used as evidence in their investigation.
Potential school threat in Oshkosh leads to arrest
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are investigating a potential threat made towards an Oshkosh school. Officers say shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday they learned of a social media post circulating among students. They launched an investigation, leading to an arrest in the case. Police say at this time the threat is...
Brown County emergency officials highlight importance of active threat response training
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police have been participating in a large-scale joint training exercise over the past couple weeks. They're working with other emergency officials from Brown County. The drills are focused on responding to large threats needing multiple jurisdictions. Bay Beach amusement park has been the scene...
18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
Former Grand Chute police officer dies in the line of duty in Texas
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A former Grand Chute police officer died in the line of duty while serving in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem was hit and killed by a passing driver while assisting a DWI stop along a highway in Carrollton, Texas, just north of Dallas. The passing driver, an...
Appleton Boy Scout troops honored for heroism in June Amtrak crash
(WLUK) -- Two Appleton Boy Scout troops were honored Tuesday night for their actions during a train derailment this past summer. Months after an Amtrak derailment left four dead and over 100 injured, the heroic actions by the members of the two troops continue to be recognized. The scouts were honored with National Heroism awards at the annual Golden Eagle Event at Lambeau Field Tuesday night.
Schools around Wisconsin, including in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Manitowoc 'swatted'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police confirm that a report of an active shooter at East High School is a hoax. Officers were called to the school just after 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of an active shooter inside the school and 15 students shot. The report came...
Menominee, Mich. warehouse fire out after burning for 16 days
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- After over two weeks of battling a paper warehouse fire, the Menominee Fire Department says the fire is officially out. The department examined the site Friday with crews and thermal imaging by drone, finding no flames or hot spots. Crews are in the process of cleaning...
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain at 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All but four counties in Northeast Wisconsin are in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest weekly update. Brown, Kewaunee, Door and Marinette counties are listed in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends anyone at...
City of Kaukauna hopes to buy former Girl Scouts camp land
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- City of Kaukauna officials are jumping at the opportunity to add on to their 1000 Islands conservancy zone. “Once I found out they were divesting some of their properties, I sent an email to the Girl Scouts," Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman said. "We would like to acquire that and keep it in its original form.”
'It's a living nightmare': Pulaski parents ask for continued prayers, support
(WLUK) -- Four victims are still in a Milwaukee burn center after the Friday night bonfire explosion near Pulaski. The parents of some of the teens are waiting by their side, including Bruce and Tammy Brzeczkowski. Not even a week ago, 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski was working his construction job and...
Gov. Evers appoints new Oconto County District Attorney
(WLUK) -- A new Oconto County District Attorney has been selected. Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that Hannah Schuchart will serve as Oconto County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr.’s resignation. Schuchart will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
Menominee, Michigan paper warehouse fire expected to be out by Saturday
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- After fighting a fire at a Menominee, Michigan paper warehouse for two weeks, firefighters say it should be out by Saturday. City, county, state and federal agencies operating under unified command held a press conference Thursday to provide new details. Officials are relieved that as disastrous...
Health officials advise parents as RSV cases climb among children
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A common respiratory illness is spreading among children across the nation. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of positive Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) cases among children. Cases detected by PCR tests have more than tripled over the past two months.
HSGT: Oshkosh West, Appleton North post victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh West defeated Appleton East 3-0 in a Division 1 boys regional opener. Meanwhile, in boys volleyball, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 to win the Fox Valley Association title. Click the video for highlights.
Oshkosh Salvation Army kicks off bell-ringing season with luncheon
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas campaign with the annual Tin Cup Luncheon Thursday. There was also a competition between three restaurants to determine the "best soup in town." Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek spoke at the event. The Oshkosh corps' commanding officer said the...
