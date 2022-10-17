ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

The Peale Museum now recruiting Accomplished Arts Apprentices

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Community Museum, The Peale is looking to increase equity and inclusion within the creative arts and preservation trades. The organization is now recruiting for its second cohort of Accomplished Arts Apprentices. Chief Curator, Jeffrey Kent shares more about the program.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Artscape to expand into neighborhoods, move to September dates in 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Office of Promotions & The Arts (BOPA) announced that Artscape 2023 will be happening from Sep. 20 to Sept. 24. Artscape will kick off with a gala celebration on the night of the 20th, which will then lead into the four full days of multiple, diverse art experiences.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Experience an intimate evening of jazz at the BSO

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Experience a night of music from the Great American Songbook and popular jazz composers at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Keystone Korner Baltimore have partnered to bring you an intimate evening of jazz. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"Woke politicians' crime" tweet by Governor Hogan elicits strong opinions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tweet by Governor Larry Hogan comes as his take on new polling was released. It said, "64% of Americans blame 'woke' politicians for crime spike." The Governor captions the image saying "few ideas have been more destructive in recent years than the nonsense of defund the police."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid warns removal of workers from corners would create more crime

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — As Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ivan Bates, the presumptive city state's attorney appear divided over enforcement, one squeegee kid tells FOX45 News, the removal of the workers from corners would create more crime. Squeegee kids in Baltimore have long been the complicated issue of washing...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime Fells Point pub Bertha's headed for the auction block

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Fells Point fixture for 50 years, Bertha's will head the auction block next month as its longtime owner plan to retire, the Norris family said in a letter to fellow local business owners. Calling the decision "bittersweet," the Norris family said they plan to keep...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Explosive violence: Baltimore sees 12 murders in 7 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been a week of escalating gun violence in Baltimore in just 24 hours four people were shot, and two were killed. On Wednesday before noon a teenager was shot multiple times in Hampden, he admitted himself to the hospital, but he’s alive. Fifteen minutes...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby asks court to move her trial out of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby apparently wants to move her federal trial for perjury and making a false statement on a loan application out of Baltimore. Mosby's attorneys filed a motion under seal yesterday. Today, Judge Lydia Grigsby issued a scheduling order showing that was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A small business summit for innovative women

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a collaborative effort, the Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab and Color Vision is hosting a one of a kind, small business summit for innovative women. Supporting National Women's Small Business Month, the one-day conference will bring together businesswomen across multiple industries. Founder of the WELL Nakeia...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Student found with handgun found at West Baltimore middle school

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday at a middle school in West Baltimore, school police said. Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, the head of the school police union, said the student was found with the .25 caliber gun inside Booker T. Washington Middle School in the 1300 block of McCulloh Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council members, Safe Streets chief clash over communications issues

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several city council members and the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement clashed Thursday over the agency's decision to restructure its marquee program, Safe Streets, without informing the council. In September, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Director Shantay Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD

