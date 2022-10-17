Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Eastern Technical High School closing today due to transformer accident
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Eastern Technical High School is closing at 9:45 a.m. because of a transformer accident, according to Baltimore County Public Schools. All afternoon and evening activities at Eastern Technical High School are canceled. The school is located at 1100 Mace Avenue in Essex.
WTOP
Frustrated parents speak out against Prince George’s Co. Public Schools boundary changes
The Prince George’s County Board of Education is considering a plan that would overhaul school boundaries throughout the Maryland-county, hoping to find balance between the number of schools that are overcrowded and the schools that are under-enrolled. Two schools — Concord Elementary in Capitol Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary...
Anne Arundel County Fire Department battled house fire Thursday afternoon
Anne Arundel County Fire Crews were on the scene of a residential fire in Millersville. There are no reported injuries at this time.
NBC Washington
Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's
A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville
BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
Police: Construction worker hit and killed by car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a construction worker was hit by a car Thursday morning, killing him as he was standing in a closed section of the roadway. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 52-year-old Christopher Carter was working as...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package
Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
fox5dc.com
CSX freight train strikes vehicle on tracks outside Baltimore; some MARC Camden Line cancellations
HANOVER, Md. - A collison involving a CSX freight train and an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks outside Baltimore caused major delays along the MARC Camden Line Friday morning. The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. near the Hanover Road crossing in the Hanover area. There were no injuries to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Student found with handgun found at West Baltimore middle school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday at a middle school in West Baltimore, school police said. Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, the head of the school police union, said the student was found with the .25 caliber gun inside Booker T. Washington Middle School in the 1300 block of McCulloh Street.
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Don't get a ticket! | Automated speed enforcement in place in Kent, Queen Anne's counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Automated speed enforcements are going into effect on US 301 next week as bridge repair begins. In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system along the US 301, Blue Star Memorial Highway, bridge replacement project over the Chester River beginning Monday October 24th. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when in the perimeter of the bridge project work zone in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.
Bay Net
Suspect Caught Lighting Paper Towels In Waldorf Library Bathroom, Causes Fire
WALDORF, Md. – On October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., a person was caught lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom of the Waldorf West Charles County Public Library at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This incident did not trigger any fire alarms or sprinklers. There...
Nottingham MD
Driver pulls gun during I-695 road rage incident, Perry Hall residence burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, an individual pointed a gun at someone during a confrontation in the unit block of Dalmeny Court in Carney (21234). Between 9 p.m. on Monday, October 17 and...
WJLA
Child airlifted, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A child was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Prince George's County, police said. The crash happened near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road in Lanham, Md. around 8:25 p.m., police said. Two other people were taken to the hospital, as...
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Slain MTA bus driver granted peace order, was set to appear in court
The Maryland Transit Administration bus driver who was fatally shot Tuesday applied for and was granted a temporary peace order and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning, the 11 News I-Team has learned. Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia, was shot multiple times as she arrived for work Tuesday...
Neighboring Townhouse Suffers Extensive Damage In Edgewood When Contractor Causes Fire
A vacant townhouse being renovated by contracting crews in Harford County went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters were called in to quickly get the blaze under control. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called to Kingston Court...
Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County
The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court. The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.
foxbaltimore.com
Cox campaign website was blocked on Frederick Co. Schools' device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Frederick County Public Schools is making a campaign website accessible to students after the district said a filter accidentally blocked the site from view. A parent contacted FOX45 News this week, after their student noticed Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox's campaign website was blocked...
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
