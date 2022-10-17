ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Eastern Technical High School closing today due to transformer accident

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Eastern Technical High School is closing at 9:45 a.m. because of a transformer accident, according to Baltimore County Public Schools. All afternoon and evening activities at Eastern Technical High School are canceled. The school is located at 1100 Mace Avenue in Essex.
ESSEX, MD
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville

BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package

Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
foxbaltimore.com

Student found with handgun found at West Baltimore middle school

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday at a middle school in West Baltimore, school police said. Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, the head of the school police union, said the student was found with the .25 caliber gun inside Booker T. Washington Middle School in the 1300 block of McCulloh Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Don't get a ticket! | Automated speed enforcement in place in Kent, Queen Anne's counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Automated speed enforcements are going into effect on US 301 next week as bridge repair begins. In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system along the US 301, Blue Star Memorial Highway, bridge replacement project over the Chester River beginning Monday October 24th. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when in the perimeter of the bridge project work zone in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
NEWARK, DE
Bay Net

Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

