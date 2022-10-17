ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Rising temperatures and then rain chances this weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9:30 a.m. October 21 — Rising temperatures and then some rain chances heading into the weekend in Maryland. Friday turns a little warmer. Highs will reach the mid 60s and skies will be sunny. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend as temperatures...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Gorgeous Purple Friday

BALTIMORE-- A brisk start to the day with a few frost advisories throughout the region but don't fret, sunshine and warm temps are just over the horizon!In fact, this will be a gorgeous purple Friday, with temps sitting in the mid 60s bringing us an abundance of sunshine throughout the day.Saturday clouds increase but temps reach higher, topping out in the high 60's. Chances for showers come in to play on game day, Sunday, while temp highs settle back to the mid 60's. Clouds stick around into the next work week with temp highs climbing their way back into the 70's for the majority of the week.Wednesday and Thursday wet weather tiptoes it's way into back into the forecast but things remain moderately warm for this time of year. 
foxbaltimore.com

Frosty mornings in Baltimore before a weekend warm up

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. October 19 — Cold temps stick around for one more day before a weekend warm up. Wednesday is another chilly day with highs in the mid 50s with a biting breeze and some extra clouds. Thursday and Friday, winds will calm and temperatures...
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
wmar2news

A big cooldown on the way for Maryland

BALTIMORE — The weekend was a great one thanks to the warm temperatures and sunshine. Everyone was enjoying the 70s, but a strong cold front is approaching our area and will clear through on Monday and bring in a very big cooldown to Maryland. A strong Canadian system will...
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
WJLA

DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
fox5dc.com

Overturned truck causes delays on I-270 in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. - Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway. Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road. A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the truck blew a tire...
foxbaltimore.com

Get your home ready for the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get your home ready for the holidays and find new ideas to keep it sweet!. The Fall Maryland Home and Garden Show has experts of all kind to help. DIYer Doreen Stouvenour shares some neat tricks.
Wbaltv.com

MDH announces first human monkeypox-related death in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health announced Friday the state's first human monkeypox-related death of a resident. The department confirmed the death of the Maryland resident in which human monkeypox was a contributing factor. Video below: Monkeypox vaccine clinics open in Baltimore as caseload slows. The resident was immunocompromised, resulting in...
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy