Pittsburgh, PA

FOX analyst Daryl Johnston called out Brady for missing practice time at the end of Bucs-Steelers

By Alex Reimer
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

Tom Brady clearly expects the best from his team. But is he putting the time in?

FOX analyst Daryl Johnston raised that question towards the end of the Steelers’ 20-18 win Sunday. Brady struggled, losing his first game to a rookie quarterback for the first time in 13 opportunities. Tampa Bay scored just one time in four trips to the red zone, despite the Steelers missing Minkah Fitzpatrick and their three top corners, Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace.

Brady has been taking off every Wednesday this season for personal maintenance, and on Saturday, missed the Buccaneers’ walkthrough after attending Robert Kraft’s wedding in New York. Brady flew to Pittsburgh on his own, without his teammates.

Johnston brought up that point.

Give credit to Johnston for raising the issue of Brady’s commitment, which would typically be off-limits for NFL analysts, many of whom spend the whole telecasts rightfully praising Brady as he concludes his all-time great career. But Brady wasn’t his best Sunday, and took out his frustration on his offensive line. It wasn’t a great day for TB12.

Good on Johnston for questioning his focus, even if just for one week.

Ms Lazy
4d ago

Bradley thinks he's so good he don't have to follow rules and practice. What he don't understand everyone luck run out. Without his players protecting him he's nothing. He act like a child when he loses. Grow up

Pittsburgh, PA
