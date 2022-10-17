ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Cleveland.com

North Royalton High School, Middle School students honored: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School recently inducted the newest members into its National Honor Society. The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center and included a welcome from Harikrishnan Kasi, the school’s current National Honor Society vice president. School Resource Officer Jon Karl spoke to the audience about the importance of perseverance in life.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Strongsville High School seniors show merit: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Congratulations to the following six Strongsville High School seniors who have been recognized in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program. Gabriel Griffiths, Jennifer Nguyen, and Charles Parsons are ‘Commended Students’ and among the top five percent of 1.5 million students who entered the 2023 Merit Program by taking the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. Bhavya Anoop, Avery Scullin, and Raina Sinha have been named National Merit Semifinalists. They are among the 16,000 nationwide semifinalists, representing less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States. These academically talented semifinalists now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Berea considers NEORSD agreement for new north end sewer connector

BEREA, Ohio -- In keeping with part of a four-step Berea plan presented in April to alleviate basement flooding in the city’s north end, City Council heard the first of three readings of an ordinance authorizing City Engineer Tony Armagno to enter into a contract with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) for a new flow connection.
BEREA, OH
Buchard’s Jewelers to join long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware and more -- all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the city’s Triangle.
BEREA, OH
Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
Berea City Schools adds girls’ wrestling as varsity sport

BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Board of Education has voted unanimously to adopt high school girls’ wrestling as a varsity sport, beginning with the upcoming winter athletics season. “This is pretty exciting,” Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said prior to the vote at the board’s Oct. 17 regular meeting.
BEREA, OH
Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
A tale of two levies in North Olmsted

North Olmsted residents have a stark contrast in voting issues on Nov. 8. We have the Cleveland Metroparks on the ballot; they continually do great things with the money they are given. Then we have the school levy. When the North Olmsted City Schools administration and politicians don’t get what...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award

PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
