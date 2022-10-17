Read full article on original website
North Royalton High School, Middle School students honored: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School recently inducted the newest members into its National Honor Society. The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center and included a welcome from Harikrishnan Kasi, the school’s current National Honor Society vice president. School Resource Officer Jon Karl spoke to the audience about the importance of perseverance in life.
Strongsville High School seniors show merit: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Congratulations to the following six Strongsville High School seniors who have been recognized in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program. Gabriel Griffiths, Jennifer Nguyen, and Charles Parsons are ‘Commended Students’ and among the top five percent of 1.5 million students who entered the 2023 Merit Program by taking the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. Bhavya Anoop, Avery Scullin, and Raina Sinha have been named National Merit Semifinalists. They are among the 16,000 nationwide semifinalists, representing less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States. These academically talented semifinalists now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Berea City Schools’ state report card shows achievement gains, challenges
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District met state academic standards by achieving three stars on the Ohio School Report Card, with Director of Academic Affairs Nick Discenza explaining the results during the Oct. 3 Board of Education work session. A through F grades were used in prior years...
Townhomes project restarts after Berea extends purchase agreement
BEREA, Ohio -- After being placed on hold in August to address what Mayor Cyril Kleem called “unresolved issues,” a 69-unit townhome project planned for Berea’s north end appears poised to begin making its way through the city approval process again. Triban Investments, in partnership with Knez...
Berea considers NEORSD agreement for new north end sewer connector
BEREA, Ohio -- In keeping with part of a four-step Berea plan presented in April to alleviate basement flooding in the city’s north end, City Council heard the first of three readings of an ordinance authorizing City Engineer Tony Armagno to enter into a contract with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) for a new flow connection.
North Olmsted Schools superintendent addresses ‘No’ voters as tax increase heads to Nov. 8 ballot
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Roughly six months after nearly 60 percent of residents voted down the North Olmsted City School District’s combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, the community is once again being asked to approve the exact same tax increase -- Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland hosts its 14th annual Heritage Day Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland celebrated the winners of its 14th City of Cleveland LGBT Heritage Day Award with a special ceremony earlier this week. The intimate affair was held Thursday at the organizations building on Gordan Square, according to a recent press release. The awardees...
After two-year pandemic layoff, Cleveland Heights Police Academy to reopen: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City of Cleveland Heights has announced that, after being closed for the last two years due to the pandemic, its Martin G. Lentz Cleveland Heights Police Academy is set to reopen in 2023, in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The academy, at Noble Road...
Buchard’s Jewelers to join long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware and more -- all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the city’s Triangle.
Parma teacher Wanda Ford to be inducted into Sports Legends of Cleveland Public Schools
PARMA, Ohio -- Summit Academy Community School-Parma’s physical education teacher, Wanda Ford, is a basketball legend. The 1982 East Tech High School graduate attended Drake University, where she was the first woman in NCAA history to collect 1,500 basketball rebounds.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
Berea City Schools adds girls’ wrestling as varsity sport
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Board of Education has voted unanimously to adopt high school girls’ wrestling as a varsity sport, beginning with the upcoming winter athletics season. “This is pretty exciting,” Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said prior to the vote at the board’s Oct. 17 regular meeting.
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
A tale of two levies in North Olmsted
North Olmsted residents have a stark contrast in voting issues on Nov. 8. We have the Cleveland Metroparks on the ballot; they continually do great things with the money they are given. Then we have the school levy. When the North Olmsted City Schools administration and politicians don’t get what...
Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber makes shameful, false claim about Cuyahoga County tampering with elections: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Auditor Keith Faber spun a sinister story to the members of the Westerville Tea Party, speculating Cuyahoga County Board of Elections could divert special voting-machine paper to other states for voter fraud. We’re talking about the baseless accusations from a state official on Today in Ohio....
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
Studio West 117 opens with all-inclusive focus - gymnasium, restaurants, recreation, more (photos)
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – You could say Studio West 117 is a bar with a gymnasium. Or a gym with a bunch of restaurants. Or just a really cool place to hang out. It doesn’t matter. The one-stop recreation, entertainment, dine-and-drink spot - which opens today, Friday, Oct. 21 - has something for everybody.
