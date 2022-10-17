ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
news3lv.com

Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
news3lv.com

Police investigate homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
