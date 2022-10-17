Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann...
news3lv.com
Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect of south valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near S. Maryland Pkwy and King Richard Ave. Officers reported to the 5400 block of Maryland Pkwy after reports of a person with a gun. Police arrested a suspect Thursday night.
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator's son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
news3lv.com
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
One man dead following altercation near Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, east of State Street, on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
9/11 responder critically injured in Henderson hit-and-run crash; prayer vigil held to support recovery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man and 9/11 first responder needs neurorehabilitation after getting hit on his bike in a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. His wife is now working to bring attention and awareness to traffic crimes in the valley. The group STOP DUI hosted a prayer vigil...
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Las Vegas police: Man accused of shooting, killing woman during dispute
UPDATE: The victim in a deadly shooting on Monday, Oct. 17, has been identified as Georgia Ann Sherman, 33, from Las Vegas. The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso and arm; the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office. […]
Las Vegas police seek to identify man accused of beating woman to death in January
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of beating a woman to death in January. The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and believed to be in his late 30s to mid-40s. Police had received a report of a person being […]
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
Comments / 0