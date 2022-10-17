Read full article on original website
10-20-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:35 - Paul Fiechtner the Services Manager at Fargo Public Works talks with Bonnie and Friends about their plans about how to handle plowing snow this year. 10:44 - Ag director Bridgette Readel gives a rundown on how wild fires affect cattle, winter grazing options for beef producers, and how tetanus is a problem for herds after storms.
Governor Burgum: "feeding and fueling the world" starts at new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum attended the groundbreaking Wednesday for the new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton. Burgum said the site could play a key role in helping North Dakota continue playing a leadership role in providing agricultural products to global markets. "This isn't just about Casselton or...
City council member wants to make Moorhead more "walkable and bikeable city"
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead City Council Member appointed to her seat is hoping to be elected by voters in November. "I've had a wonderful 18 months to really see some great positive momentum and it's that positive momentum with things moving forward that has led me to run for election and be on the ballot," said Ward 2 Council Member Heather Nesemeier.
Fargo father of 2 small children running for state senate to help address childcare crisis
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for the state senate seat in Fargo's District 44 is offering ideas aimed at addressing the state's child care crisis. "I think big (a) thing is professional recognition and accreditation for childcare workers is a big thing for them, and one of the things that they generally, a lot of them, a lot of them feel very, and particularly ones who went and got their early childhood education degrees and are working in day cares, feel generally under appreciated," said Bjorn Altenburg.
10-20-22 Thursdays with Tony
01:07 - Dr. Rick Becker talks with Tony about his campaign, current events, and answers callers questions. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region....
Fargo's District 27 house representative wants to continue supporting business and growth
(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent house representative for Fargo's District 27 wants to support business and growth if he wins election in November. "I want us to be a pro-business state. I want us to be seen as one of the most attractive states for people to not only come and work but also one of the most attractive states in the country for people to come and start a business or build their business," said Greg Stemen.
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
Moorhead man to change plea in Fargo workplace shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man is expected to change his plea in connection with a Fargo workplace shooting. Anthony Reese Jr. is accused of killing two co-workers at a manufacturing company in 2021. He pleaded guilty last month to three counts of murder, including the death of an unborn child.
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 11 house seat wants "a little balance gender-wise"
(Fargo, ND) -- A democrat running for the house seat in Fargo's District 11 says workforce development is a critical issue for the state. "I feel like our state isn't keeping up as far as competing. We had 30,000 jobs open last year and we had 4,000 people leave the state. So we are not doing something right to keep people here and I just feel like that is what I'd like to work on," said Conmy.
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
Fargo Police searching for woman connected to shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are looking for a woman they believe is connected to a shooting. A warrant has been issued for Tarnelle Abraham for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for a shooting October 10th on 42nd Street South. Fargo Police have released the above photo of Abraham, and...
Mayor Tim Mahoney: "I don't like the way things went down" in reaction to Piepkorn being stripped of Deputy Mayor title
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Mayor is not happy with how the infrastructure of power has shifted in recent days inside the City Commission. Mayor Tim Mahoney talked with WDAY Radio's The Jay Thomas Show Tuesday, expressing frustration with the process that saw now former Deputy Mayor Dave Piepkorn be stripped of his title this week.
10-19-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week the coaches discussed the physical and mental parts of football, including the challenges of getting back up to play after a tough loss.
