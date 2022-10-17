ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks lose ground as more earnings roll in; yields rise

A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...

